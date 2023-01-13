Read full article on original website
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' BuckZack LoveJackson, MS
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern Town
When Tiffany Carter of Fayette, Mississippi, talked to her son, Rasheem Ryelle Carter, on October 2, 2022, she didn't realize that it would be the last time she would hear his voice.
Jackson has the worst life expectancy, report finds
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
Two Mississippi Museums offer free admission for MLK Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People are taking advantage of the free admission at the Two Mississippi Museums for the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. Thanks to a generous donation sponsored by FedEx, people don’t have to worry about paying an admission fee, giving visitors the opportunity to learn about civil rights history. Though some of […]
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
Former Ole Miss player Jerrell Powe arrested for kidnapping in Mississippi
CANTON, Mississippi — A former Ole Miss football player, and member of three different NFL teams, was arrested Thursday for kidnapping in Mississippi, jail records show. According to records from the Madison County, Mississippi, Detention Center, 35-year-old Jerrell Powe was taken into custody Thursday by Ridgeland Police on one charge of kidnapping. He is in jail without bond.
Annual gun show returns to Mississippi Trade Mart
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 43rd annual gun show is back in town at the Trade Mart. People were able to explore and shop for various types of guns and accessories. With more than just firearms and ammunition, the show also included vendors who sold novelties like handcrafted wood frames and jewelry. For the gun […]
‘How Great Thou Art’: The story behind the message at the Vicksburg National Military Park
Martin Kittrell has thousands of social media followers. More than 16,000 people admire his photography around Vicksburg and various places in Mississippi. Posts usually have an inspiring or devotional message for encouragement. Some scenes are familiar while others are a unique perspective not seen by others. It was when he...
ourmshome.com
Greater Good Prevails for Mississippi Wash House
Laundromats, also known as washhouses, are cornerstones of communities, whether realized or not. For many families, the luxury of washing their clothes at home doesn’t exist, so they rely on loading up the laundry in the car and going to a facility. Once looked at as time wasted while washing clothes is now seen as an opportunity to supply essential hygienic resources, empower local entrepreneurs, and enable intergenerational learning and development, thanks to the Pierre family.
MLK Birthday Celebration Parade held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What started out as a motorcade 40 years ago has grown into the most looked forward to parades in Jackson. The Martin Luther King Day Birthday Celebration Parade serves as more than just entertainment. For those living in the Georgetown community, it’s a reminder of all the sacrifices Dr. Matin Luther […]
Jackson Free Press
Brotherhood of Destruction: An Addiction-Fueled Journey to Hell and Back
"Whenever we yell, y'all come running!" Benny Ivey's father Glenn had just told him and his brother Danny to hide on the side of their small shack at the bottom of Marsalis Lane in South Jackson. Benny was 15, and Danny was 16 that night in 1991 as they crouched...
WLBT
Mike Epps and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority distribute water to Jackson residents
Krewe of Harambee to award scholarship to 5 students. Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK...
Jackson Free Press
JSU Wins $75,000 Top Prize in Honda's HBCU National Academic Contest
Jackson State University is $75,000 richer after students captured the top academic prize during the 29th annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) National Championship Tournament in Torrance, California. JSU competed in a head-to-head battle with 48 Historically Black Colleges and Universities on the campus of the American Honda Motor Co....
This Mississippi city is in doghouse, ranking at bottom of 2023 Best Cities in U.S. to walk your dog
Those looking for a new leash on life for themselves and their pups may want to think twice in Jackson, Mississippi — or even the South for that matter. Mississippi’s Capital City ranked at the bottom of the 2023 Best Cities in which to walk your dog. To...
Budding industry: Vicksburg’s first medical cannabis cultivation facility readying for state approval
Vicksburg’s economy is saying yes to drugs. Just north of downtown Vicksburg lies a new industry in a retrofitted warehouse: Big River Cannabis company. Owned by California transplant Phen Schlett and Jackson native Reed Nicholas, the large-scale cannabis cultivation facility is in its infancy while the company awaits the go-ahead from the state of Mississippi regarding the state’s certification and lab testing processes to legally sell medical cannabis.
Funds for park upgrades in Hinds County decreased
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans for park upgrades around Hinds County are on hold after funds that were set aside for the projects were decreased. The Northside Sun reported each Hinds County supervisor was initially allotted $500,000 for park improvements in their district. The funding comes from the $22 million the county received through […]
WAPT
Mississippi Coliseum has gone to the dogs
JACKSON, Miss. — This weekend, dogs are taking over the Mississippi Trade Mart and Coliseum for the annualMagnolia Classic AKC Dog Show. More than 1,000 dogs and their handlers are in Jackson for the show. "It's awesome to even be able to walk in that ring in best of...
Mississippi county leaders grappling with what to do with burial of body after family has disappeared
Lincoln County leaders are grappling with what to do about the body of a Mississippi inmate who died in the state penitentiary, was delivered to a local funeral home at a family member’s request and now that family member has disappeared. The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors held a...
Two, including former Ole Miss football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former Ole Miss football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he was […]
mississippiscoreboard.com
Chuck Stinson talked with us about sports, pulled awesome pranks — and helped save many lives — by Billy Watkins
Before Twitter, Facebook and message boards, Chuck Stinson helped give sports fans in Mississippi an outlet. Got a gripe about your team? Have a question? Want to know if you’re the only person who thinks a certain coach stinks?. Mississippi Sports This Morning with Chuck and Doug Colson —...
WLBT
Greyhound has a new bus stop in Jackson. Will it last?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It appears that you can again catch a ride on Greyhound in the capital city. But the bus line’s newest stop might not last long, with city leaders saying it’s likely operating out of compliance. On Friday, WLBT learned that Greyhound was dropping off...
