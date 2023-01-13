ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Two Mississippi Museums offer free admission for MLK Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People are taking advantage of the free admission at the Two Mississippi Museums for the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. Thanks to a generous donation sponsored by FedEx, people don’t have to worry about paying an admission fee, giving visitors the opportunity to learn about civil rights history. Though some of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV.com

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WATN Local Memphis

Former Ole Miss player Jerrell Powe arrested for kidnapping in Mississippi

CANTON, Mississippi — A former Ole Miss football player, and member of three different NFL teams, was arrested Thursday for kidnapping in Mississippi, jail records show. According to records from the Madison County, Mississippi, Detention Center, 35-year-old Jerrell Powe was taken into custody Thursday by Ridgeland Police on one charge of kidnapping. He is in jail without bond.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Annual gun show returns to Mississippi Trade Mart

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 43rd annual gun show is back in town at the Trade Mart. People were able to explore and shop for various types of guns and accessories. With more than just firearms and ammunition, the show also included vendors who sold novelties like handcrafted wood frames and jewelry. For the gun […]
JACKSON, MS
ourmshome.com

Greater Good Prevails for Mississippi Wash House

Laundromats, also known as washhouses, are cornerstones of communities, whether realized or not. For many families, the luxury of washing their clothes at home doesn’t exist, so they rely on loading up the laundry in the car and going to a facility. Once looked at as time wasted while washing clothes is now seen as an opportunity to supply essential hygienic resources, empower local entrepreneurs, and enable intergenerational learning and development, thanks to the Pierre family.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MLK Birthday Celebration Parade held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What started out as a motorcade 40 years ago has grown into the most looked forward to parades in Jackson. The Martin Luther King Day Birthday Celebration Parade serves as more than just entertainment. For those living in the Georgetown community, it’s a reminder of all the sacrifices Dr. Matin Luther […]
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

JSU Wins $75,000 Top Prize in Honda's HBCU National Academic Contest

Jackson State University is $75,000 richer after students captured the top academic prize during the 29th annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) National Championship Tournament in Torrance, California. JSU competed in a head-to-head battle with 48 Historically Black Colleges and Universities on the campus of the American Honda Motor Co....
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Budding industry: Vicksburg’s first medical cannabis cultivation facility readying for state approval

Vicksburg’s economy is saying yes to drugs. Just north of downtown Vicksburg lies a new industry in a retrofitted warehouse: Big River Cannabis company. Owned by California transplant Phen Schlett and Jackson native Reed Nicholas, the large-scale cannabis cultivation facility is in its infancy while the company awaits the go-ahead from the state of Mississippi regarding the state’s certification and lab testing processes to legally sell medical cannabis.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Funds for park upgrades in Hinds County decreased

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans for park upgrades around Hinds County are on hold after funds that were set aside for the projects were decreased. The Northside Sun reported each Hinds County supervisor was initially allotted $500,000 for park improvements in their district. The funding comes from the $22 million the county received through […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Mississippi Coliseum has gone to the dogs

JACKSON, Miss. — This weekend, dogs are taking over the Mississippi Trade Mart and Coliseum for the annualMagnolia Classic AKC Dog Show. More than 1,000 dogs and their handlers are in Jackson for the show. "It's awesome to even be able to walk in that ring in best of...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Greyhound has a new bus stop in Jackson. Will it last?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It appears that you can again catch a ride on Greyhound in the capital city. But the bus line’s newest stop might not last long, with city leaders saying it’s likely operating out of compliance. On Friday, WLBT learned that Greyhound was dropping off...
JACKSON, MS

