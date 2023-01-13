A 28-year-old man was shot during a disturbance early Sunday at a convenience store just north of downtown Wichita. Police were called to a business in the 700 block of North Broadway shortly before 1:30 a.m. and learned that a man got into an altercation with two employees after he was asked to leave. The man refused to leave and began attacking the employees, then one of them pulled a gun and fired at the man.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO