ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

Kanye Allegedly Got Married + Will Phaedra Parks Be Returning To Reality TV?! [WATCH}

By Rickey Smiley Morning Show
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zbrwi_0kE46J1s00
Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

It seems like Kanye is moving on two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian, as Da Brat has the exclusive details released from TMZ about the alleged marriage.

TMZ reports, “Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ the woman is Bianca Censori, she hails from Australia and she’s worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years. She’s also been a brunette until switching things up to the short blonde look we’ve recently seen.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also, Just last month Kanye released a new song, titled “Censori Overload”, which seemed to be referencing the mystery woman at teh time.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Also, we have the latest rumors swirling around Phaedra Parks, and is it possible she may be joining the cast of ‘Married to Medicine’?!

Listen to the full segment and let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kanye Allegedly Got Married + Will Phaedra Parks Be Returning To Reality TV?! [WATCH} was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
RadarOnline

‘Crushes Her’: Wynonna Judd Shattered By Mom Naomi’s Brutal Suicide Note That Barred Her From Attending Funeral

Wynonna Judd has been left shattered over her suicidal mom Naomi’s brutal deathbed message and has been on the brink of collapse after burying herself in work to escape the pain and heartache, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shortly before Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, the country superstar wrote a soul-destroying note that read, “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.” A friend close to Wynonna said, “Wy knows better than anyone the mental struggles Naomi went through, but it just crushes her to think her mom’s dying thoughts were so vicious.” Still,...
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: The Truth About Them Getting Back Together Amid His Mother’s Death (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian has been Tristan Thompson‘s rock since the sudden death of his beloved mother Andrea on Jan. 5 — leading some to believe that the pain caused by the tragedy has caused Khloe to consider giving their relationship another try. However, a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this is simply not going to happen. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” the source said.
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy