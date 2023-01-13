Read full article on original website
Pathetic Plates: Texan Shows How Little $26 Worth of BBQ Can Be
Texas barbeque is many things: a passion, a skill, an art, and a labor of love. A thing of beauty, really. I don't mind paying a premium over other types of food for it. I understand that good meat is very expensive, in fact, meat prices rose over 11% last year. Additionally, Texas pit barbeque also requires a huge amount of skilled labor to execute properly, and we all know that labor prices went up as well. Even owner pitmasters have to compensate for everything being more expensive in their lives as well, whether it's the rent of their building or the cost of wood, etc.
Favors Chief Taco Officer Makes A Stop In El Paso
Last April the Texas-based on-demand delivery service, Favor, announced that they were looking to hire their very first Chief Taco Officer. Taco lovers were asked to apply for this dream job and they would be required to travel across Texas to search for the best tacos all while documenting it on social media.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Is it Legal to Flip Off a Police Officer Here in Texas?
So, listen if you decide to flip off a police officer you're probably gonna bring unwanted attention to whatever it is you're doing -- even if it's nothing. But is is legal to do it? Can you legally give "the bird" to a cop while traveling though Dallas, TX for instance?
Texas Trash: Weird Name but a Snack That Might Surprise You
I consider myself a snack aficionado. I love snacks, and I thought I knew all the snacks that were out there, that is until I came across this article. The article is entitled: Snack Foods Unique To Texas and I thought, while scrolling through it that I would definitely know all the snacks on the list-I was wrong!
Families Will Soon Be Able To Enjoy A Universal Theme Park in Texas
There’s a new theme park coming to Texas and it’s supposed to be a “one-of-a-kind” theme park, unlike any other in the world!!! That’s according to a press release shared by Universal Parks & Resort. Universal announced that they would be bringing a theme park...
What YouTube Celebrities Think About Texas’s Favorite Restaurant
Whataburger... it's practically THE place when you think of Texas chains. Obviously there's plenty from the state of Texas like Cici's, Rudy's, Dave & Busters, etc. But Whataburger is by far the most recognizable from the Lone Star State. The question is... what's everyone's take on it? Well there are...
This Huge Texas National Forest is a Perfect Weekend Getaway
If you're like me and are looking to travel more through the Lone Star state, then maybe you'll interested in this hidden gem. Sabine National Forest is in the pinewoods of East Texas and, according to the official website Sabine National Forest is:. ...easternmost of the four national forests in...
5 Restaurants In Texas That Are Unforgettable! Have You Tried Any Of These?
Just like the title of this article reads, 'unforgettable restaurants' I can honestly say I've got a couple that fit the bill. For me personally, the trend seems to be barbecue joints. I'm a Texan, I am always down for some good brisket, sausage, ribs, and chicken. That is why Black's Barbecue is a must anytime I am in the San Marcos area. If you've never tried it, 2 words, life-changing. There are also locations in Austin, Lockhart, Dallas, and New Braunfels just FYI.
5 Thousand Vanity Plates were Denied by Texas in 2022
F@RT. NF*GVN. TOESUKR. What do all these have in common? Someone in Texas wanted them as their license plate number in 2022…and Texas said, “Nope”. “Vanity Plates” have been around for a lot longer than you probably realize. The first vanity or customized, license plates were allowed in Pennsylvania all the way back in 1931! It makes you wonder what kind of vanity plates were popular over 90 years ago. FL4PPR-GRLLL? Or, maybe, H00VR-SUX?
3 Places To Travel To In Texas In 2023 That Are Budget-Friendly!
Day 9 of January, I don't think it is too soon for anyone to have broken any New Year resolutions. If you are like me and still mentally thinking about your list, let me add one for you. Travel. But travel in a way that is budget-friendly. If you take trips that won't break the bank, you have the opportunity to travel more, it's a win-win.
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
Only 4 States Allow Conjugal Visits, Does Texas Make The List?
Believe it or not, the popularity of conjugal visits is on the decline. In fact, only 4 states allow them in 2023. Conjugal visits happen during a scheduled period of time, in which an inmate of a prison or jail is permitted to spend several hours or days in private with a visitor.
The Favorite Snack in Texas Comes from the Legendary Buc-ee’s
Ah, Buc-ee's. I've only ever heard the stories- but everyone who has told me about it has nothing but good things to say about it! I've never been but if I ever find myself in East Texas, Buc-ee's will definitely be my first stop!. Currently, the New Braunfels store off...
What To Expect On Your First Visit To A New Mexico Dispensary
Your first time can be scary. Especially when it used to be illegal!. New Mexico became the 18th state to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2021, but many have yet to make it to a dispensary. Very little has been known about dispensaries as they are just now existing in most states - so what's the deal?
