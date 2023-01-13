ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Hurtado campaign: Race is over

After two months of recounting ballots, Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, is once again declaring victory in the Senate District 16 race. “It’s time for David Shepard to admit the race is over,” said Lisa Gasperoni, campaign consultant for Hurtado.
SANGER, CA
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE

