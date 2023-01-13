Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
Woman Arrested With Fentanyl and Quantities of Pills Following Hoopa Traffic Stop
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 17, 2023, at about 10:53 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Hoopa area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Highway 96 near Moon Lane. Deputies contacted two occupants of the vehicle...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Security Footage Shows Physical Encounter Between Wildberries Manager and Teen Shoplifter
Video footage submitted to the Outpost anonymously. Edited to obscure the identity of minors. A clip of security camera footage from inside Arcata’s Wildberries Marketplace — a fuzzy version of which was posted to Reddit this morning — shows a prolonged physical struggle between the store’s general manager, Aaron Gottschalk, and a teenage girl who was suspected of shoplifting.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Suspect Who Pulled a Runner After Kneeland Traffic Stop Last Week Found in Eureka Home, Sheriff’s Office Says
Outstanding felony warrant suspect Tyler Tommy Lemmons was taken into custody on Jan. 14, 2023, by officers with the Eureka Police Department. Lemmons was located inside a residence on the 1900 block of 3rd Street in Eureka. Lemmons was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on charges of assault...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Arrested in Garberville Following Suspicious Vehicle Investigation
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 8:22 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Garberville area conducted a vehicle investigation on the 70 block of Bear Canyon Road. Deputies attempted to contact two men associated with the vehicle,...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6:54 p.m.: HCSO Removes Shelter in Place] HCSO Alerts Residents Near Myrtletown in Eureka to Shelter in Place
At about 6 p.m., residents of the Maple/Glenwood area of Myrtletown in Eureka received text and call alerts warning them to shelter in place. According to a spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[W]e have a developing situation with a potentially suicidal individual who may be in possession of a firearm at a residence on the 2200 block of Maple lane.”
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Month, Two Disasters: Supervisors Ratify Emergency Proclamation for Winter Storms as Official Tally Earthquake Damages
Just 28 days after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake kicked off the region’s most seismically active and destructive month in more than a decade, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors today unanimously ratified a local emergency proclamation for the other natural disaster to strike Humboldt County over that stretch: a succession of major winter storms that toppled trees, disrupted utility services, damaged homes and roadways and caused mudslides and widespread flooding.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Suspect Arrested in Failed Three Corners Market ATM Burglary Case
ABOVE: Surveillance footage courtesy Three Corners Market. Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A McKinleyville man wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary near Freshwater has been arrested. On January 8, 2023, at about 4:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATE) INTRODUCING: John Kennedy O’Connor, a Classy British Expat and a Veteran Broadcaster, Has Deigned to Join Your Lost Coast Outpost News Team
UPDATE: 5 p.m.: Today we were playing around with what that might look like and thought, what the hell, let’s share our dress rehearsal with Humboldt. We will evolve this thing with time, but we’re curious what you think! Let us have it!. # # #. Original Post:...
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Garberville Traffic Stop Results in Arrest of Suspected Fentanyl Dealer
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Garberville area conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration. Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Carolyn Marie Brandy aka...
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
kymkemp.com
One Taken to the Hospital After Altercation at Eureka Gas Station
About 10 p.m., an altercation occurred at the Shell Station at 5th and N in Eureka that sent one person to the hospital in an ambulance while another person drove to the hospital with a facial injury. According to unconfirmed reports from the scene, a man entered the store attached...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Mattole Road Closed Just West of Weott for the Foreseeable Future Due to Storm Damage
California State Parks today closed Mattole Road in Humboldt Redwoods State Park until further notice due to the recent storm damage and the risk for a potential landslide. The closure is located 1.5 miles west of the juncture with Highway 101. Mattole Road runs west from the highway at the confluence of the south fork and main stem of the Eel River, then traverses through Humboldt Redwoods State Park.
kymkemp.com
Man Crushed by Tree Overnight Near Whale Gulch Will Need Leg Amputated
A GoFundMe and a reporter in Vermont provided more information recently on a horrific accident that occurred almost three weeks ago. At about 10 p.m. on December 26, a large Douglas Fir crushed an SUV with an Idaho man sleeping inside at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County. The man was trapped overnight, his leg pinned down by the heavy tree and the SUV mangled around him.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS) Commercial Dungeness Crab Season Finally Opens
Opening day was delayed and delayed again thanks to low meat weights and elevated domoic acid levels followed by price negotiations and the recent winter storms, but commercial crabbers finally got their pots in the waters off Humboldt County’s coast this morning as the commercial Dungeness crab season finally began.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff’s Office Seeking Suspect They Believe Crashed Stolen Vehicle Into Tree Before Fleeing Into the Woods
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 12, 2023, at about 6:15 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Kneeland area observed a reported stolen vehicle traveling on Greenwood Heights Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified by deputies as 23-year-old Tyler Tommy Lemmons, who is wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants.
kymkemp.com
Pelican Bay Blues
An opinion piece about her experiences at Pelican Bay prison in Del Norte County by Cecelia Holland who wrote the book My Brother’s Keeper II: Voices: Writing and Art by the Men of Pelican Bay:. The class meets in an old mess hall—bare concrete walls, metal tables bolted to...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 35.7 miles west of Ferndale, 41.4 miles west of Fortuna and 44.9 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said. No...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: David Dahl, 1965-2022
David went home to be with his Lord in heaven on December 2, 2022 at his home in Fortuna. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones and furry friends, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. David was born on February 26, 1965 in Newton, Kansas to...
Comments / 0