Ole Miss hoops looking to avoid worst SEC start in 28 years when they face South Carolina on Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Ole Miss men's basketball team will look to avoid going 0-6 in Southeastern Conference play. The last time they did that was the same year South Carolina joined the conference, along with Arkansas in 1991. Ironically, South Carolina will be upcoming opponent for the Rebels. The Gamecocks...
Ole Miss' freshman class labeled one of the best by D1Baseball
In previous recruiting rankings, the Rebels had the second best 2022 recruiting class by Perfect Game, with two of their top commitments (Jackson Ferris and Roman Anthony) taken in last year's draft and following through with it as a result. With many of the rest arriving on campus, D1Baseball.com considered them the No. 8 group of freshman in the country ahead of the 2023 season.
Buffaloes add commitment from former Ole Miss cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove
Strong connections with the Buffaloes' new staff quickly sold Ole Miss transfer Kyndrich Breedlove on a future in Boulder, even though he has not yet visited Colorado. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback announced his plans to join the herd on Monday morning. Texas A&M and Arkansas also made a strong run...
Will Ole Miss pursue Louisville portal linebacker Monty Montgomery?
Louisville linebacker Monty Montgomery has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Montgomery hit the portal Monday and didn't take long for his former Louisville teammate turned Ole Miss Rebel Jordan Watkins to publicly reach out. Watkins retweeted Montgomery's portal announcement with gif saying come on, as in come join him in...
