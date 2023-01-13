ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ole Miss' freshman class labeled one of the best by D1Baseball

In previous recruiting rankings, the Rebels had the second best 2022 recruiting class by Perfect Game, with two of their top commitments (Jackson Ferris and Roman Anthony) taken in last year's draft and following through with it as a result. With many of the rest arriving on campus, D1Baseball.com considered them the No. 8 group of freshman in the country ahead of the 2023 season.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Will Ole Miss pursue Louisville portal linebacker Monty Montgomery?

Louisville linebacker Monty Montgomery has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Montgomery hit the portal Monday and didn't take long for his former Louisville teammate turned Ole Miss Rebel Jordan Watkins to publicly reach out. Watkins retweeted Montgomery's portal announcement with gif saying come on, as in come join him in...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy