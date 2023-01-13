In previous recruiting rankings, the Rebels had the second best 2022 recruiting class by Perfect Game, with two of their top commitments (Jackson Ferris and Roman Anthony) taken in last year's draft and following through with it as a result. With many of the rest arriving on campus, D1Baseball.com considered them the No. 8 group of freshman in the country ahead of the 2023 season.

OXFORD, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO