Will Stellar Lumens [XLM] have a decent pullback before pumping toward the $0.1 mark? Decoding…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was strongly bullish on the higher timeframes. A fair value gap lay below and above the price. Bitcoin [BTC] trended upward throughout the past week...
Ethereum [ETH]: Bears gear up to draw curtains on recent price rally
ETH saw its highest profit transaction ratio since October 2021. On-chain data suggested that a local top has been reached. Currently trading at its pre-FTX level, leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] logged its highest profit transaction ratio since October 2021 on 16 January, data from Santiment revealed. Is your portfolio green?...
Algorand [ALGO] registers an increase in TVL, but concerns still remain
Algorand’s TVL increased by 137% in the last seven days. Market indicators and a few metrics looked bearish. Algorand [ALGO] flashed in the headlines because of its latest achievement. DeFiLlama revealed that Algorand’s total value locked (TVL) registered a massive increase by growing over 137%. With this new development, Algorand was back within 18% of its previous all-time high.
Bitcoin’s Open Interest and demand level is key to short-term posture: Here’s why
Long and short Bitcoin positions have not been exceptionally significant, although funding rate remained positive. While the Bitcoin fear and greed index hit highs in months, the king coin will need increased demand to sustain the rally. The performance of Bitcoin [BTC] since the start of 2023 has brought confidence...
Bitcoin: Ephemeral rally or the start of new bull cycle? Large investors are confused
On-chain data revealed that BTC whales are unsure whether BTC’s recent rally marked the commencement of a new bull cycle. Despite the recent price jump, institutional investors stay away from BTC accumulation. New data from on-chain metrics has revealed that despite a 23% increase in the price of Bitcoin...
Could Avalanche [AVAX] witness a drop this week? These metrics suggest…
Investors had a good time last week as Avalanche rallied by over 35%. AVAX received interest from the derivatives market but the rest of the metrics were negative. Avalanche [AVAX] recently uploaded its weekly report highlighting the most notable stats for the last seven days. AVAX’s TVL went up by over 4% during the last week and reached $842.7 million.
Decentraland [MANA] sits at overbought highs- A recipe for disaster?
Decentraland saw growth in its ecosystem metrics in the last week. MANA’s price jumped by over 70% in the last seven days. Decentraland [MANA], the Ethereum-based decentralized virtual world, saw a jump in growth metrics in the last week, per data from DappRadar. According to the decentralized applications (dApps)...
Solana’s DEX market booms: Can SOL overcome bearish trends in 2023?
Solana DEX wallets increase by 83% over the last year. Despite TVL’s decline, Solana NFT market and revenue see growth. According to new data presented by Delphi Digital, it was observed that the number of DEX wallets on the Solana network grew tremendously over the last year. Well, to...
Will BNB continue to show dominance in count of daily active users?
BNB Chain’s weekly active users were 2.6 million. Popular dApps saw a decline in activity, impacting BNB negatively and adding to the selling pressure. BNB, the native token of the Binance blockchain performed well in two metrics- first in terms of daily active users and second in the count of the total number of transactions in the past week.
Assessing if MATIC can defend Polygon in Solana market value flip
Polygon reclaimed the number 10 spot after Solana briefly positioned there as its market cap surpassed $9 billion. MATIC could continue in the green direction irrespective of the PoS hardfork. Polygon [MATIC] displaced Solana [SOL] off the 10th position on the market capitalization standings according to information from CoinMarketCap. The...
MATIC’s latest price action could put short-term holders at a risk. Here’s why…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MATIC’s current short-term trading range may persist unless BTC changes direction. Analysts held a bearish stance on the asset as trading volumes declined. Polygon [MATIC] has traded...
What’s next for Cronos [CRO] after ETH whales consider it worthy of…
The top 100 Ethereum whales chose CRO as one of the top tokens to trade. CRO’s momentum stayed bullish but the volatility showed that the price might correct its trend. CRO, the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos [CRO] chain, found its way into the top 10 tokens traded by Ethereum [ETH] whales, Whale Stats revealed on 17 January. The token, which has been clouded with a drop in market cap in the last 24 hours, has benefited from a 39.82% value increase in the last 30 days.
Ethereum’s latest update could get ETH holders excited for 2023 because…
The total value of ETH staked and validators on the network witnessed substantial growth. Whales show interest in ETH as the number of transactions witnessed a surge. Ethereum’s [ETH] staking activity continued its upward swing as the total value staked in ETH 2.0. deposit contract reached yet another ATH, data from Glassnode revealed.
Cosmos bulls are enthusiastic as technical indicators show bullishness could continue
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Sellers tried to fade a move above $12.25 but the buyers had other ideas. A pullback into a lower timeframe area of interest could present a buying opportunity.
Shiba Inu has news on this front but will that be enough to save an ailing SHIB?
Shiba Inu’s NFT ecosystem registered growth over the last week. SHIB’s price rallied by 20%, however, a trend reversal was possible. The popularity of Shiba Inu [SHIB] NFTs was proven, yet again, as the special Shiboshi and Bugatti mint collection was sold out in the first four minutes of being launched. Soon after this information was revealed, Shiba Inu fans flooded Twitter with optimistic opinions.
Curve Finance earns approval of ETH whales: Is a rally incoming?
Curve Finance’s native token generated interest among whales. The total value locked in the Curve protocol was more than Uniswap. Curve Finance [CRV] became a hot commodity among large addresses as the market focus shifted to decentralized exchanges (DEXes) after the FTX debacle. According to a WhaleStats tweet on 17 January, CRV became the most traded token among top Ethereum [ETH] whales at press time, replacing the popular meme coin Shiba Inu [SHIB].
The Sandbox: SAND continues to remain in the spotlight despite…
SAND had a chance to build on its unprecedented recent success if the broader market avoided correction. The Sandbox confirmed new partnerships as on-chain data displayed increased circulation. According to Santiment’s mid-month January report, mid to low-cap assets like The Sandbox [SAND] could carry on with their exceptional performances if...
Analyzing Shiba Inu’s legitimacy after the launch of Layer 2 solution
Shiba Inu announced the Layer 2 solution Shibarium. Shibarium aimed to legitimize SHIB and boost DeFi growth, but faced short-term skepticism. As per an announcement on 16 January, Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] would soon launch their own Layer 2 solution, called Shibarium. This move by Shiba Inu is significant for the project as it aims to delve into the layer 2 space and legitimize its cryptocurrency and protocol.
Cardano: Will this upcoming feature cement ADA as the ‘Ethereum killer’?
Cardano’s new stablecoin Djed could prove to be a game changer. The development activity of Cardano increased since the start of 2023. Ethereum [ETH] could be in for tough competition in 2023 as Cardano [ADA] investors eagerly await the launch of Djed, the first algorithmic stablecoin on the network.
Optimism emerges as a contender in Layer-2 space: can it overtake Polygon?
Optimism sees growing ERC-20 transactions, which could flip Polygon’s dominance in L2 space. Even so, Polygon maintains user market share dominance. Layer 2 solutions in the crypto market have been showing improvements despite the market seeing turbulence. One of the L2 solutions that have shown great promise is Optimism....
