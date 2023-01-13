The top 100 Ethereum whales chose CRO as one of the top tokens to trade. CRO’s momentum stayed bullish but the volatility showed that the price might correct its trend. CRO, the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos [CRO] chain, found its way into the top 10 tokens traded by Ethereum [ETH] whales, Whale Stats revealed on 17 January. The token, which has been clouded with a drop in market cap in the last 24 hours, has benefited from a 39.82% value increase in the last 30 days.

1 DAY AGO