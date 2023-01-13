Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Related
South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits
When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.
clemson.edu
New Classes at the South Carolina Botanical Garden
As a new year begins, educators at the South Carolina Botanical Garden at Clemson University are excited for a new season of classes and events for all ages. Our entire new calendar is here. We are passionate about sharing nature with children and have several opportunities for young children through...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
History of asparagus farming in South Carolina
My friend Hank Stallworth spent summers at his maternal grandfather’s farm, Singleton, a few miles from Saint Matthews. Henry Wienges, Mr. Henry as he was known to all, believed in diversity – row crops but also sheep, pigs, and poultry. He also grew several hundred acres of asparagus and a USDA grading and community shipping building on the property still stands today, a hundred feet from the Southern Railroad tracks. During the twenties, thirties and through the forties tons of these vegetables were shipped to northern markets. By the nineteen fifties, asparagus production had basically ended in the Palmetto State. Wienges eventually became a nationally known race horse breeder, always looking for ways to diversify from just row crops. Today these same tracks have a half hour of freight train traffic taking BMW’s from the upstate to the Charleston port.
An exciting opportunity awaits you at Buc-ee's in SC: Apply to receive training and get thousands of bucks
It is not long ago when Buc-ee's opened its stores in South Carolina. The first location was opened in May 2022 and since then, the number is counting. In addition to South Carolina, Buc-ee's operates in Texas and Florida.
charlestondaily.net
DHEC Awards Twenty South Carolina Schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’ including 2 in Charleston County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twenty South Carolina schools were chosen to receive grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today. “Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education...
carolinapanorama.com
DSS says emergency allotments for existing SNAP households will end January 31, 2023
South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) toall South Carolina households effective January31, 2023. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment,...
Charleston City Paper
S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says
The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It) Like many states in the United States, South Carolina has some stunning nature. The state is packed with lush, green forests teeming with plant and animal life from the coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Whether you love hiking or just strolling through the woods, you can’t deny the beauty and serenity of South Carolina’s forests.
Stimulus update: Deadline to file for one-time $800 South Carolina check is in 31 days
There are only 31 days left for South Carolina residents to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 in the first quarter of the year.
wach.com
SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina NAACP hosted its yearly King Day at the Dome event Monday. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi was the keynote speaker for this year's event. The Day began with a church service at Zion Baptist Church, where leaders during the civil rights...
abcnews4.com
CCSD board member becomes regional director on state school board association
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Darlene Roberson will serve as Region 2 Director on the South Carolina School Board Association (SCSBA). According to a Jan. 10 press release from the SCSBA, Roberson is a member of the CCSD Board of Education. Her appointment to the SCSBA's Board of Directors became effective on Jan. 6.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Birds out of place
A long time bird watcher reports a white-crowned sparrow sighting, but not in a region of South Carolina where one might usually find it. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tax money for students for private school on SC Senate floor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators said a bill that would give some less well off parents and guardians up to $6,000 a year for private school tuition will be the first thing they debate in the 2023 session. The proposal allowing vouchers passed the Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Members approved a nearly […]
live5news.com
National Parks free on MLK Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you are looking for something to do on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, National Parks are offering free admission. There are over 400 National Parks throughout the country, including seven in South Carolina, that bring in over a million visitors each year. One veteran, Ruben...
WLTX.com
SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina
SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
blufftontoday.com
News About Town
William Hager was recently sworn in as South Carolina House Representative for District 122, which includes Hampton and Jasper counties. Attending the swearing-in ceremony were Karen Wyld, Republican Party Chairperson for Jasper County, and Amy Shaffer, Republican Chair for Hampton County. Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity to build home...
live5news.com
Event honors Lowcountry families who adopted children in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services Lowcountry Adoptions team celebrated all the families who finalized adoptions in 2022 on Saturday. Officials say 91 families finalized adoptions in the region last year. The celebration was held in North Charleston at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church....
abccolumbia.com
DHEC awards twenty SC schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced twenty state schools will receive “Champions of the Environment” grants to support environmental education in classrooms. The DHEC, Dominion Energy, and Sylvamo sponsored funds are awarded each school year to benefit students in kindergarten...
WLTX.com
South Carolina organizations remember MLK on his 94th birthday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the country will pause in celebration of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King’s 94th birthday. The civil rights icon made a huge impact on many lives. In continued reflection and to carry on his legacy, communities will hold several events honoring...
Comments / 0