Tv20detroit.com
Secretary Benson announces plan to expand protections for election workers
LANSING, Mich. — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced plans to expand protections for voters and election workers during a news conference Tuesday. She says the Election Policy Advisory Task Force has been created, made up of nonpartisan members including election officials and committee members from the Michigan House and Senate.
Tv20detroit.com
Here are the Michigan districts that will get resource officers over the next 3 years
(WXYZ) — According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office, 195 school districts across Michigan will be getting a boost in security. The extra security is part of a $25 million grant matching program with the funds being administered by Michigan State Police. The participating schools will receive resource officers over the next three years.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 9,687 COVID cases over past week, 184 deaths
The State of Michigan added 9,687 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of 1,384 confirmed and probable cases per day. The last report, posted on...
Tv20detroit.com
State warns of cannabis delivery drivers being robbed at alarming rate
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) put out a warning to business owners Tuesday saying there has been a surge in delivery drivers being robbed. The agency says they have confirmed at least 13 reports of drivers being robbed while in the process of delivering cannabis products to customers.
Tv20detroit.com
Families look back at civil rights movement at Henry Ford Museum on MLK Day
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Many metro Detroit communities took time to celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. From rallies to parades, King's legacy took center stage. Monday, the Henry Ford Museum gave families the opportunity to look back at history and the impact of the civil rights movement.
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices inch upward in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit are on the rise once again. In metro Detroit, the average price of gas sits at around $3.34 a gallon according to AAA. That's up more than 30 cents in the past month. Experts say higher demand and tighter supplies are fueling...
