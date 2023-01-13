ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 5

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Secretary Benson announces plan to expand protections for election workers

LANSING, Mich. — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced plans to expand protections for voters and election workers during a news conference Tuesday. She says the Election Policy Advisory Task Force has been created, made up of nonpartisan members including election officials and committee members from the Michigan House and Senate.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan adds 9,687 COVID cases over past week, 184 deaths

The State of Michigan added 9,687 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of 1,384 confirmed and probable cases per day. The last report, posted on...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

State warns of cannabis delivery drivers being robbed at alarming rate

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) put out a warning to business owners Tuesday saying there has been a surge in delivery drivers being robbed. The agency says they have confirmed at least 13 reports of drivers being robbed while in the process of delivering cannabis products to customers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Families look back at civil rights movement at Henry Ford Museum on MLK Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Many metro Detroit communities took time to celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. From rallies to parades, King's legacy took center stage. Monday, the Henry Ford Museum gave families the opportunity to look back at history and the impact of the civil rights movement.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices inch upward in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit are on the rise once again. In metro Detroit, the average price of gas sits at around $3.34 a gallon according to AAA. That's up more than 30 cents in the past month. Experts say higher demand and tighter supplies are fueling...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy