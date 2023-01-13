Read full article on original website
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Rocksalt, 512 Brandywine Road, Charlotte – 89 Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; beef sliders on kid’s menu were offered raw or undercooked; foods in cooler drawers and prep top units were not cold enough; and risotto and slaw didn’t have proper date marks.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools works to fill teaching vacancies
CHARLOTTE – Representatives from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be traveling to universities across the Carolinas over the next several weeks in hopes of recruiting the best teaching talent. Chief Human Resources Officer Christine Pejot said the district is participating in nearly 40 recruitment events over the next 80 days. In...
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. Violations include: Inspector noted there was a lack of active managerial control; employees didn’t wash hand properly; hand sink needed towels; employee didn’t observe proper cooking time for fried chicken; fried chicken, chicken supreme and steak filets were not held hot enough; sliced lettuce, cut tomatoes and pimento cheese were not held cold enough; and time wasn’t marked for blanched or cooked fries.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools adjusts legislative agenda
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will consider a legislative agenda during its Jan. 24 meeting that addresses academic, financial, personnel and statutory issues. Stephanie Sneed, who chairs the school board’s intergovernmental relations committee, said CMS wants to hire, elevate and lift its professionals while also addressing real...
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews – 90 Violations include: Inspector said person in charge didn’t demonstrate sufficient knowledge of employee health; a food basket was in the handwash sink; a bag of basil was partially liquefied; marinara did not cool fast enough in walk-in; and market was docked for proper hot and cold holding temperatures.
Student credits Porter Ridge Middle School teacher
MONROE – The environment that Chrissy Rose created in her AIG classes at Porter Ridge Middle School meant so much to Austin Carnes that the Porter Ridge High School freshman nominated her for the Union County Public Schools Influencers award. Carnes shared his nomination during the Jan. 10 school...
Marvin Ridge bookkeeper recognized by peers
MONROE – Christa Walther’s coworkers at Marvin Ridge High School notice the bookkeeper’s ability to stop what she’s doing to help others who come into the office needing help. It’s why secretary Angela Baker nominated Walther for Union County Public Schools Influencer award. The district recognized...
UCPS recognizes Parkwood High School student for giving back
MONROE – Union County Public Schools presented Maddie Simpson with the John H Crowder Service Award during the school board’s Jan. 10 meeting. The Parkwood High School senior serves as president of the National Honor Society and as a member of the Beta Club in addition to her work with youth groups and mission trips. She has also tutored other students in English and math.
