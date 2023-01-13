Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
TSA Says No to Snakes on a Plane After Florida Woman Tries to Bring Boa on Board
Emotional support animals have been somewhat controversial as of late, especially when it comes to defining what that support animal is. Typically we think the cuddly route, like a fluffy little dog, a mini horse or maybe even a penguin. But what about a giant snake? What is the limit for an emotional support animal? Well, the TSA deemed large snakes as one of those limits, as one Florida woman tried to get past security with her four-foot “support” boa constrictor in her carry-on bag.
Formula 1 Won't Replace the Canceled Chinese Grand Prix
The “will they, won’t they” dance around the Chinese Grand Prix has been ongoing for what seems like forever. The event was first canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Formula 1 hasn’t raced there since. Now, after the event made a brief appearance on the 24-race-strong 2023 calendar, F1 has once again confirmed that the Chinese Grand Prix won’t, in fact, take place this year.
How Tulsa Highlights the Divide on Federal Highway Removal
In recent years, infrastructure and racial equity have moved to the forefront of national discourse. The crumbling state of America’s highway infrastructure became far too dangerous to ignore. Also, the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer provoked an evaluation of the government’s impact on race relations in the United States.
Ford Doesn't Want to Drag Out its European EV Partnership With Volkswagen
Ford and Volkswagen’s many fruitful years of partnership already appear to be winding down, the class action trial over Elon Musk’s infamous tweet kicks off today and Renault and Nissan continue to go through it. All that and more in this Tuesday edition of The Morning Shift for January 17, 2023.
Man Bats on the Moon: The Possible Origin of Fake News Around the Lunar Landings
As hard as it is to believe, modern conspiracy theories that claim the Apollo lunar landings were a hoax don’t hold a candle to the outrageous things that the American public once believed about the moon. Long before the age of social media, and over a century before the 1960's counterculture wave in the U.S., the moon was the center of the hoax universe. And it mostly comes down to a beef that editor Richard Adams Locke had with religious scholars and other contemporary astronomers like Thomas Dick, according to Aeon.
