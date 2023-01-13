In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Johnny Gaudreau is set to make his return to the Saddledome in a week’s time, and is well aware that the reception may not be a friendly one. In other news, Oliver Kylington is said to still be receiving assistance from the Player Assistance Program, but a potential return to the lineup remains unknown. Meanwhile, Jacob Markstrom has really been struggling during the month of January, causing many to suggest that Dan Vladar should be given the bulk of starts moving forward. Last but not least, Walker Duehr seemed rather even keel when speaking with the media after scoring the first NHL goal of his career.

1 DAY AGO