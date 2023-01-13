Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Montgomery, Carlo, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After three days off following a three-game sweep out west, it was a...
The Hockey Writers
When Did It All Go Wrong For The San Jose Sharks?
The San Jose Sharks had made the playoffs 21 times in 28 seasons between 1991 and 2019. That statistic alone tells a story about a team that never took a break from competing. Fast forward to the current day and the Sharks have yet to make an appearance since 2019, heading for a franchise-record fourth-straight miss. So, where did it all go wrong in San Jose? The truth is the current product on the ice is a result of so much more than aging players who played passed their prime.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Win Over Maple Leafs
It was a matchup that was very much anticipated and the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs were up to an Original Six matchup between the top two teams in the Atlantic Division that did not disappoint. In a back-and-forth 60-minute war, the Bruins were able to outlast the high-flying Maple Leafs to come away with a 4-3 win at the TD Garden to even the series 1-1.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Takeaways From Win vs. 1st-Place Golden Knights
It saw their fewest goals scored, most goals allowed, and smallest margin of victory during their current three-game road winning streak. But the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-3 defeat of the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (Jan. 14) was also easily the most impressive and important of their three straight triumphs.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
The Hockey Writers
5 Players Likely to Cool Off In Second Half of 2022-23 NHL Season
As each of the NHL’s 32 teams has played in 40 or more games this season, it’s an appropriate time to take stock of the league and its players at the midway mark of the 2022-23 season. In particular, a number of unexpected names have rocketed atop the scoring leaderboards as the NHL is seeing an average of 3.17 goals scored per game this season. That represents the highest rate since the 1993-94 campaign (3.24) and a slight uptick on the 3.14 goals per game scored last season.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Ugly Games, Tarasenko, Home Record, & More
The St. Louis Blues didn’t take advantage of playing on home ice last week. They have struggled after a decent start and now have a disappointing 21-20-3 record. They’ve scored 57 goals and allowed 72 at home this season for a minus-15 goal differential. They have scored 22 more goals on the road in four more games, and their save percentage (SV%) at home is .881 as opposed to .895 on the road. The Blues’ penalty kill isn’t great, but at least, it’s better at home (73.8 percent). Last season, the team had a 26-10-5 record on home ice, as well as a plus-41 goal differential and an SV% of .912.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Capitals, Canucks, Oilers, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, has Anthony Mantha fallen out of favor with the Washington Capitals? Are the Vancouver Canucks trying to get out from under Conor Garland’s contract? Might the Edmonton Oilers have found a serviceable defenseman in Vincent Desharnais that they can run with instead of making a big trade?
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Janmark and Kostin Stepped Up Big in Kane’s Absence
Wednesday (Jan. 18) will mark exactly 10 weeks from when the Edmonton Oilers recalled forwards Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. The moves coincided with Evander Kane being placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). He had just undergone surgery after his...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Shuffle Defense Pairings to Unlock Seider
The Detroit Red Wings coaching staff has finally done the inevitable: they split up Moritz Seider and Ben Chiarot. With this change comes a ripple effect amongst all the pairings. Chiarot was paired with Filip Hronek and Olli Maatta with Jordan Oesterle. In their first two games together, Seider and...
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Win vs Canadiens
The New York Islanders entered Saturday night’s game desperate for a win. After four losses in a row, culminating with a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild where they allowed three unanswered goals in the third period, they defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 to return to the win column.
The Hockey Writers
The 3 Most Disappointing Avalanche Players of 2022-23 So Far
To say that the Colorado Avalanche‘s season has not gone to plan is an understatement. The defending Stanley Cup champions own a middling record of 22-17-3 at the halfway point of the season, and currently sit outside of the Western Conference playoff picture by both total points and points percentage (PTS%). There’s still plenty of time for them to change course, but they’ve seen their status around the league tumble as a result.
The Hockey Writers
3 Arizona Coyotes Trading Partners for Shayne Gostisbehere
Despite a valiant effort to begin the season, the Arizona Coyotes have fallen to the bottom part of the standings and are firmly in the Connor Bedard race. That is no surprise, of course, as they are in the very early stages of a rebuild and were thought by many to have entered the 2022-23 season with the worst roster in the entire league.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Gaudreau, Kylington, Markstrom & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Johnny Gaudreau is set to make his return to the Saddledome in a week’s time, and is well aware that the reception may not be a friendly one. In other news, Oliver Kylington is said to still be receiving assistance from the Player Assistance Program, but a potential return to the lineup remains unknown. Meanwhile, Jacob Markstrom has really been struggling during the month of January, causing many to suggest that Dan Vladar should be given the bulk of starts moving forward. Last but not least, Walker Duehr seemed rather even keel when speaking with the media after scoring the first NHL goal of his career.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Trade Deadline Plans Could Change if Desharnais Succeeds
It’s been a long road to the NHL for Edmonton Oilers’ defenceman Vincent Desharnais. He was passed over twice in the NHL Draft, and the Oilers finally took a shot on the 6-foot-6, 215-pound defender with the 183rd pick in the 2016 Draft. Since then, the Laval, Quebec native, has spent four seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) – with stints in the ECHL – but his dream came true when he made his NHL debut against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 11.
The Hockey Writers
4 Flyers With the Potential For a Big Second Half in 2022-23
The Philadelphia Flyers have improved over the last two weeks as they have lost just one game since their West Coast trip. Granted, three of their wins have come against some of the worst clubs this season in the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Arizona Coyotes but they have shown signs of progress under head coach John Tortorella. Two of their victories were against solid clubs, the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals, which is encouraging since they have been capable of beating good teams. They have improved their goal-scoring per game during the last couple of weeks, too, after struggling mightily earlier this season in that category.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Senators’ 2-1 Loss Versus Blues
The Ottawa Senators bounced back from their blowout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday with a spirited defeat to the St. Louis Blues on Monday (Jan. 16). The Sens, who now sit nine points out of a wild-card spot, outshot their hosts but saw their efforts thwarted by an in-form Jordan Binnington.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Takeaways From First Half of 2022-23 Season
While things are certainly going well as of now for the Edmonton Oilers, thanks to three straight victories, the first half of the 2022-23 season was far from smooth sailing. Expectations were the highest they had been for this team in some time after advancing to the Western Conference Final last season, but they’ve since been tempered due to inconsistent play.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Stamkos, A Kraken Alert & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded nicely this week after the penalty-filled fiasco against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Jan. 6. They started the week with a short, two-game homestand by defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 (Jan. 10) and holding on to a third-period lead after almost letting a three-goal advantage slip away in beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 (Jan. 12). On Saturday, Jan. 14, they kicked off a five-game road trip with a well-played 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Scouts at Red Wings Game Points to Potential Trade
With the NHL season progressing beyond the halfway point of the season, NHL teams are beginning to take inventory of not only their own teams’ strengths and weaknesses but other teams as well. The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the time that teams and general managers have to gather information regarding players who could be available for a trade is getting shorter by the day. Per a source, the St. Louis Blues had not only two notable scouts in attendance for the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets game on Saturday, Jan. 14 but their Vice President of Hockey Operations, Peter Chiarelli as well.
