Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Recent Chatter Surrounding 2023 Head Coaching Vacancies
It's not yet known who will be the head coaches for the five NFL teams that have openings at the top of their staffs. But none of them will be hiring Jim Harbaugh. On Monday, Harbaugh confirmed that he'll be returning to the University of Michigan for the 2023 season, which will be his ninth leading the Wolverines. The news came after Harbaugh had been tied to several of the NFL head coach openings in recent weeks.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Not 'Mentally or Emotionally' Ready to Make Decision on Future
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to take some time to contemplate his future following a disappointing finish to the 2022 season in which Green Bay went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 campaign. "We had all the conversations we wanted to...
Bleacher Report
Predicting the Biggest NFL Trades That Could Shape the 2023 Offseason
NFL teams can shake up the offseason with blockbuster trades that alter the plans of other clubs going into free agency and the draft. In the coming months, we could see big-name playmakers, starting-caliber quarterbacks and a head coach on the move. As non-playoff teams begin to make offseason plans,...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Will 'Forge Ahead' with Brett Maher at Kicker Despite 4 PAT Misses vs. Bucs
Brett Maher's job as the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys is safe despite his missing four extra points in Monday's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "We're going to forge ahead," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. McCarthy added: "We need...
Bleacher Report
Titans' Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim
It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they have their next general manager. The Cardinals announced Monday that they have hired Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."
Bleacher Report
49ers' Ran Carthon Reportedly Hired by Titans as New General Manager
The Tennessee Titans have reportedly found their new general manager. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson, who was fired last month after Tennessee finished the regular season with a 7-10 record and failed to make the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Joe Lombardi, Shane Day Fired by Chargers After Justin Herbert, LA's Playoff Collapse
After blowing a 27-point lead in the AFC Wild Card Game, the Los Angeles Chargers are making significant changes to their offensive coaching staff. The Chargers announced Tuesday they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. Lombardi's offense was heavily criticized over the course...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: NYJ Eye Dolphins' Darrell Bevell for OC Role After Mike LaFleur's Exit
The New York Jets are reportedly planning to discuss their offensive coordinator position with Miami Dolphins passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Bevell is among the names the Jets are considering as they search for a replacement for Mike LaFleur. Bevell, 53, spent the 2022...
Bleacher Report
Ex-Giants Kicker Lawrence Tynes: I'd Reject $10M Cowboys Deal amid Brett Maher Woes
If the Dallas Cowboys want to replace kicker Brett Maher after his struggles in Monday's NFC Wild Card Game, Lawrence Tynes made it clear he wouldn't come out of retirement to join their quest for a Super Bowl. Responding to a fan on Twitter who joked he might be called...
Bleacher Report
Bills Fans Sweating Super Bowl Hopes After Josh Allen's Shaky Play vs. Dolphins
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's playoff game, although a shaky performance from the quarterback leaves question marks about the team going forward. Buffalo entered as a heavy favorite, yet barely survived thanks to some costly mistakes by Dolphins rookie...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Wild Card Weekend
Championship dreams are still alive and well for eight teams after a memorable Super Wild Card Weekend, but the other 24 squads are looking ahead to an offseason of player movement, coaching hires and critical decisions that will set the course for the next playoffs. No event stands out more...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers on Packers Future: 'I Think I Can Win MVP Again in the Right Situation'
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his future, but he's still confident in his abilities to be an elite quarterback. The back-to-back reigning MVP said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he believes his skills remain at a high level and he can be successful with the right pieces around him.
Bleacher Report
Buyer Beware: Which NFL Free Agents Should Teams Avoid in 2023?
With Wild Card Weekend in the rearview, only eight NFL teams still have something left to play for. The focus for the rest of the league's 24 teams is now fully on the offseason, which will offer plenty of chances for these eliminated clubs to make improvements and patch holes via free agency.
Bleacher Report
2022-23 NFL MVP: Updated Predictions Entering Divisional Round
Now that the NFL's Wild Card Weekend is over, observers may feel like they have a better read on who will win the AP Most Valuable Player award—even if the MVP goes to the best regular-season player and has nothing to do with the postseason. After witnessing the New...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Updated Postseason Picture, Divisional-Round Scenarios
The 2022-23 NFL playoffs opened with a bang. Wild Card Weekend lived up to its moniker. At least, the four games sandwiched between the San Francisco 49ers' runaway victory over the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys' dismantling of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did. Starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars' improbable...
