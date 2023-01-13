ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Recent Chatter Surrounding 2023 Head Coaching Vacancies

It's not yet known who will be the head coaches for the five NFL teams that have openings at the top of their staffs. But none of them will be hiring Jim Harbaugh. On Monday, Harbaugh confirmed that he'll be returning to the University of Michigan for the 2023 season, which will be his ninth leading the Wolverines. The news came after Harbaugh had been tied to several of the NFL head coach openings in recent weeks.
Bleacher Report

Predicting the Biggest NFL Trades That Could Shape the 2023 Offseason

NFL teams can shake up the offseason with blockbuster trades that alter the plans of other clubs going into free agency and the draft. In the coming months, we could see big-name playmakers, starting-caliber quarterbacks and a head coach on the move. As non-playoff teams begin to make offseason plans,...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Titans' Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim

It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they have their next general manager. The Cardinals announced Monday that they have hired Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

49ers' Ran Carthon Reportedly Hired by Titans as New General Manager

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly found their new general manager. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson, who was fired last month after Tennessee finished the regular season with a 7-10 record and failed to make the playoffs.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: NYJ Eye Dolphins' Darrell Bevell for OC Role After Mike LaFleur's Exit

The New York Jets are reportedly planning to discuss their offensive coordinator position with Miami Dolphins passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Bevell is among the names the Jets are considering as they search for a replacement for Mike LaFleur. Bevell, 53, spent the 2022...
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Wild Card Weekend

Championship dreams are still alive and well for eight teams after a memorable Super Wild Card Weekend, but the other 24 squads are looking ahead to an offseason of player movement, coaching hires and critical decisions that will set the course for the next playoffs. No event stands out more...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Buyer Beware: Which NFL Free Agents Should Teams Avoid in 2023?

With Wild Card Weekend in the rearview, only eight NFL teams still have something left to play for. The focus for the rest of the league's 24 teams is now fully on the offseason, which will offer plenty of chances for these eliminated clubs to make improvements and patch holes via free agency.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

2022-23 NFL MVP: Updated Predictions Entering Divisional Round

Now that the NFL's Wild Card Weekend is over, observers may feel like they have a better read on who will win the AP Most Valuable Player award—even if the MVP goes to the best regular-season player and has nothing to do with the postseason. After witnessing the New...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy