ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgvunews.org

Kent GOP headquarters vandalized with anti-Semitic imagery

Police are investigating after someone spray painted anti-Semitic imagery and white supremacy symbols as well on the exterior of the Kent County GOP building on Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids. Swastikas and derogatory terms for people of the Jewish faith were also spray painted on the structure. The Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy