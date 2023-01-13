ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
Business Insider

6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return

This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
msn.com

Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
iheart.com

Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!

The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
KPEL 96.5

SNAP Recipients to Get Extra Benefits in January

If you receive SNAP benefits, you have some extra funds coming your way next month. The federal government has approved a round of supplement SNAP benefits for January. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) said that EBT cardholders should expect to see benefits on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
CNET

SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why

If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Marry Evens

How many states are still sending stimulus checks in 2023?

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape of US benefits at both the federal and state levels was completely altered, as millions of families were forced into poverty or saw their earnings drop dramatically. As a result, the US government devised a variety of stimulus packages for each state that could be handed to the populace to assist in keeping people and businesses afloat.
