A record number of Georgians – over 846,000 – signed up for health insurance for 2023 under the Affordable Care Act during the latest open enrollment period, which ended on Sunday. That’s about 8% of the state’s population, and at least 145,000 more than signed up for the program last year. The program allows individuals […] The post Georgia Affordable Care Act enrollment soars appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO