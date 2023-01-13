Read full article on original website
Police investigating after man's body found near southwest Houston railroad tracks, HPD says
Officers at the scene said it appeared the man was jumping on or off the train when he was run over. They believe the victim was likely homeless.
fox7austin.com
Houston shooting: Man killed in car in front of parents' house on Ridingwood St
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a man was shot to death in his car in the driveway of his parents’ house. The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 15300 block of Ridingwood Drive in southwest Houston. According to police, it appears the man, in...
fox7austin.com
Truck crashed into church after evening service, woman said to have been impaled
HOUSTON - One woman is in the hospital after she crashed a car into a church right after the church service dismissed. On Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m., Houston police responded to a possible two-car crash that possibly caused a red truck to crash into a church in the 1000 block of Tidwell Road.
News Channel 25
Man arrested in murder of Houston-area teacher started dating her week before her killing: Report
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article contains mentions of domestic abuse. Reader discretion is advised. An arrest has been made in the murder case of a Houston-area teacher who was found shot to death in her backyard, news outlets report. As first published by ABC13, the suspect, Charvas Thompson, 26, was...
Driver killed in possible road rage shooting, crashing into tree in Missouri City, police say
Police say after the suspect shot the driver on the road, he took off as the victim crashed into a tree. Surveillance video shows moments after the shooting.
'It's overkill': Activists believe taqueria customer who shot, killed robber should be charged
Police have decided not to charge the customer involved. Instead, it has been referred to a grand jury to decide if the shooting was justified.
KBTX.com
1 dead, 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston area nightclub
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - At least four people were injured and one other person was killed Sunday morning after a group of people pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center and opened fire on patrons standing outside a club. It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM...
KHOU
HPD: Minivan crashes into tree after driver shot to death near Missouri City
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after they said a shooting led to a car crash near Missouri City Saturday morning. Police received the call about the incident around 9:40 a.m. According to investigators, a witness saw a sedan following a red minivan driving north near Blue Ridge Road...
Passenger impaled when truck crashed into Houston church after Sunday service, police say
HOUSTON — At least one person was injured when a truck crashed into a church Sunday in north Houston, according to police. It happened along Tidwell Road near Irvington Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. According to police, the truck and another car were involved in a crash but the driver...
3-year-old hit by car in northwest Harris County, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a toddler was hit by a car in Cypress, near Texas Mesquite and Mo's Irish Pub, and transported to the hospital, according to officials.
Texas DPS: 22-year-old man killed after hitting deer in Grimes County
Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva, 22, of Cypress, had been driving northbound on State Highway 90, officials said.
MySanAntonio
Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence
A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
Sheriff: Man killed when shotgun fired during cleaning near Humble
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — A man fired his shotgun while he was in the process of cleaning it, fatally shooting another man near Humble Saturday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened on Nueces Park Road near the Eastex Freeway and Old Humble Road. The sheriff...
Bond set at $100K for suspect accused of threatening to kill customers inside Star Cinema in Spring
Star Cinema was at the center of a scary moment for moviegoers on Thursday after a suspect was arrested for threatening to kill everyone inside the theater, investigators say.
Click2Houston.com
Man dies at hospital after being shot in the head while driving in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has died at a hospital after police said he was shot in the head while driving and crashed into a tree Saturday morning. It happened in the 7100 block of Bahia Lane in the Briargate area in southwest Houston at around 9:40 a.m. Details on...
Surveillance video shows husband the day his wife was found decapitated
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Surveillance video shows a husband on the same day his wife was found decapitated in Waller County on Wednesday. The woman was identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed. Dicus...
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
fox26houston.com
2-year-old seen walking around busy parking lot alone, mother left her alone to get waxed
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after leaving her child unattended in a car to get a wax, officials say. Dashayla Allen, 28, was charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after she left her 2-year-old alone to get her body waxed. On Friday, deputies with Harris County...
News Channel 25
Houston-area father wants teacher removed after fight with teen son: Report
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A high school teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after fighting a 16-year-old student in a classroom. Cell phone video captured the scuffle between the teacher and a sophomore Wednesday at Humble High School. The school district issued a statement that criticized the teacher for...
Cypress Ridge HS student's boyfriend shot 16-year-old acquaintance over stolen drugs, records show
Investigators confronted the Cypress Ridge High School student after records showed that she and her boyfriend requested Lyft drivers to the crime scene around the time of the killing.
