45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Exploring the Flavors of Detroit: A Guide to the City’s Hottest New Restaurants
Detroit is an excellent place for food enthusiasts because it offers a diverse and exciting culinary scene. The city is home to a variety of cultural neighborhoods, each with its own unique dining experiences. From traditional Middle Eastern fare in Dearborn to farm-to-table restaurants in Corktown, there is something for every palate. Additionally, Detroit has seen a surge in the popularity of new restaurants in recent years, many of which are helmed by talented young chefs pushing the boundaries of traditional cuisine. With so many options, visitors to Detroit are sure to find plenty of delicious new dishes to try. Before your next visit, check out this list of some of the new, trending restaurants in the city and the metro area.
Black woman-owned dispensary is among first equity shops to sell adult-use weed in Detroit
The sisters behind House of Zen have waited for this moment for years as their medical sales dwindled
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience
Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping
Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
Detroit was the last stop on the Underground Railroad: the secret network that aided thousands on their journey to freedom. How did that help shape the city into what it is today?
During the time of the Underground Railroad, Detroit was given the codename Midnight. While the Underground Railroad is long gone, on a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark explores the lasting mark abolitionists left on the City of Detroit.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"
Grand Rapids and Detroit are two cities located in the state of Michigan in the United States. Both cities have a rich history and culture and offer a unique experience to residents and visitors alike. However, there are also some notable differences between the two cities.
I-375 Project plans to resurrect black bottom without recognizing historical injustice
I-375 Project plans to resurrect black bottom without recognizing historical injustice. A project to remove I-375 freeway and replace it with a surface level boulevard is being led by Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in partnership with the City of Detroit. The project includes three phases – study, design, and research.
Flashpoint: Discussing development of Downtown Detroit and the inclusivity of these plans
DETROIT – So strange last week to celebrate a final game in Green Bay that didn’t mean anything except keeping the Packers out of the playoffs. But then again, after the second half that the Lions put together, we head into what will feel like the longest Lions’ off-season in ages. And the teams that *are* in the playoffs right now are —can you believe I’m saying this? — pretty glad they don’t have to face the Detroit Lions.
After the latest attempt at commercial auto theft in Metro Detroit, why aren't automakers doing more to stop it?
Seven people were arrested in Macomb County Tuesday, accused of trying to steal Dodge Ram trucks off of the lot at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark wonders why automakers aren’t doing more to prevent this.
MLK Jr. Day events • 5 charged in Ulta Beauty robbery • Opioid settlement in Michigan
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of the most famous speeches in U.S. history, declaring "I have a dream" to a massive crowd in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The content of that speech and the significance it carried in...
Whitmer announces awards to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across Michigan
Last Friday, Michigan Governor?Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. Overall, the total development costs of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
Woman picking up trash in neighborhood found unclaimed handgun in street on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A woman out cleaning up her Detroit neighborhood was stopped in her tracks by the sight of a deadly weapon lying in the street. The woman says someone decided to throw away a gun with no regard for the safety of others, including children who could have found it and picked it up.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
TikTok videos at Detroit area hospital raise questions about privacy, speech
Dearborn — Denise Bradley of Detroit was in a waiting room at a Dearborn hospital on Christmas, waiting to be seen for severe tooth pain, when she saw what she thought was an unfair interaction between hospital staff and a pregnant woman also waiting to be seen. The activist...
Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit
DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
Willis Show Bar launched a new residency series starting with crooner Drey Skonie
‘Come See About Me’ highlights Motor City talent on Wednesdays
