Detroit, MI

visitdetroit.com

Exploring the Flavors of Detroit: A Guide to the City’s Hottest New Restaurants

Detroit is an excellent place for food enthusiasts because it offers a diverse and exciting culinary scene. The city is home to a variety of cultural neighborhoods, each with its own unique dining experiences. From traditional Middle Eastern fare in Dearborn to farm-to-table restaurants in Corktown, there is something for every palate. Additionally, Detroit has seen a surge in the popularity of new restaurants in recent years, many of which are helmed by talented young chefs pushing the boundaries of traditional cuisine. With so many options, visitors to Detroit are sure to find plenty of delicious new dishes to try. Before your next visit, check out this list of some of the new, trending restaurants in the city and the metro area.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience

Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping

Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Discussing development of Downtown Detroit and the inclusivity of these plans

DETROIT – So strange last week to celebrate a final game in Green Bay that didn’t mean anything except keeping the Packers out of the playoffs. But then again, after the second half that the Lions put together, we head into what will feel like the longest Lions’ off-season in ages. And the teams that *are* in the playoffs right now are —can you believe I’m saying this? — pretty glad they don’t have to face the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit

DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
DETROIT, MI

