Kansas City, MO

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

By Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Greeneville Sun

Bengals knock off Ravens on historic fumble return TD

Sam Hubbard scored on a 98-yard fumble return, the longest in postseason history, and Joe Burrow accounted for two touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals registered a 24-17 victory over the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in the AFC wild-card round. Logan Wilson had 10 tackles and forced the fumble on the game-changing play and Ja'Marr Chase had nine receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown for third-seeded Cincinnati. Burrow passed for 209 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another score for the Bengals,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Greeneville Sun

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage hospitalized, 'doing great'

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage thanked well-wishers for their support and said he is "great," despite remaining hospitalized with head and neck injuries sustained Monday night in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I," he tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "I just wanted to let you all know that I'm doing great and in great spirits!" ...
TAMPA, FL
The Greeneville Sun

Syndication: The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Bengals celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the second quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.The Ravens led 10-9 at halftime. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Afc Wild Card Jan 15 105
CINCINNATI, OH
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

