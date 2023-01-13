Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Marvin Earl King
Mr. Marvin Earl King “Tea Pot”, 62, of 121 Manuel Drive Washington, NC died on Thursday January 5, 2023 at Ridgewood Nursing Home, Washington, NC. Memorial Services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023, L.R. Memorial Chapel, 208 W. MLK Jr. Dr., Washington. The family is receiving...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sharing memories of a Washington character
My friend, Phil Edwards, recently gave me two articles by the late Dennis Rogers. He was a favorite story teller of mine from the News and Observer who passed away in 2020 but not after he wrote about Washington, N.C. It tells about one of Washington’s most beloved characters, Garbo Tetterton.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Health Inspections January 1-7, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from January 1-7, 2023. Food Lion Deli, 851 W. 15th St., Washington, grade A, final score 100. Food Lion Meat Dept., 851 W. 15th St., Washington, grade A, final score 100. Food Lion Produce Dept., 851 W. 15th St., Washington,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Dec. 25-31, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for the period of Dec. 25-31, 2022. Calls for service, no code entered, at 1500 block of NC Highway 33 East, Chocowinity, at 4:27 a.m. Juvenile problem, all other reportable offenses at 1600 block of...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Deed transfers: January 1-7, 2023
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from January 1-7, 2023. TAWJE LLC to BCS NC Fund Propco 10 LLC, 1.5 acres on Hwy. 264, Beaufort County. M&L Little LLC to Charles Tillman Brownne, four lots in Crystal Beach Estates, Beaufort County. Stanley R. James to David Earl...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Jeffrey Kevin Hunnings
Jeffrey Kevin Hunnings, 43, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 15, 2023. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 21, from 11:00-1:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A private family service will be held. He was the son of Jeffrey Wayne Hunnings and Kathy Wier Hunnings. Kevin was born in Greenville on October 6, 1979. As a child, he enjoyed visiting his grandparents on the Bogue Sound, riding on his granddaddy’s lap while cutting grass, and sneaking into the candy jar to eat jelly beans whenever he could. He played Winterville Little League baseball from Pee Wee League starting with Coach Buck Deaver. Kevin’s dad started coaching a team when he was 9 years old. Starting their first game, Kevin talked his dad into letting him pitch and he pitched a No Hitter game that day. Upon going to Hargrave Military School, he played second base. He came back to D.H Conley for his senior year and went on to graduate from Pitt Community College where he graduated with academic honors in Welding. Kevin was hired in the Maintenance Department at Cherry Point where his welding career took off. From there, he received many certifications throughout his career to include welder, pipe fitter, and rigger being able to handle any job small or large, and was promoted to foreman. Kevin enjoyed being with his daughter, the water, fishing, and playing his Martin guitar and singing. Many friends knew him as KG. The family would like to thank everyone who was a part of Kevin’s life who helped to make him the kind and caring person he became. Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Mary Hunnings, Lou Wier Johnson and John Wier; uncles, Gary Hunnings, Allen Smith, and John Carter Wier. In addition to his parents, Kevin is survived by his daughter, Susan Grace “Gracie” Hunnings; brother, Michael Lee Hunnings; fiancé, Tonya Ratliff Counts; uncles and aunts, William and Linda Hunnings, Mary Hunnings, Michael and Jo Ann Wier, and Jackie Wier Smith. Donations may be made to Hooker Memorial Christian Church, 1111 Greenville Boulevard SE, Greenville NC 27858 or a church/charity of your choice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Lights of Love Endowment distributes $16K to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital
(WASHINGTON, NC) – The Lights of Love Endowment Advisory Committee recently presented a check for $16,890.01 to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital, as part of its Lights of Love Endowment fund. The Beaufort County Hospital Foundation established the Lights of Love Endowment in 2008 and the fund is managed by the North Carolina Community Foundation. The endowment has a fund balance of over $400,000 and each year the interest earned is distributed to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital departments or local physician practices to fund projects that promote excellence in health care. “The great thing about this endowment is that it will give forever,” said Phil Holloman, chair of the 5-member advisory board that provides oversight for the endowment.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Whistle Express celebrates ribbon cutting
Whistle Express Car Wash held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon (Jan. 13) to celebrate its official opening on Thursday, Jan. 5. The ceremony was co-hosted by the car wash, City of Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce. “We are so excited to welcome...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Know Your Town 2023
I have had so many requests to do more ‘Know Your Town’ series that feature the history of the African American community that I share on my historic Washington’s African American history Tours. So, I will begin 2023 sharing some of that history. This building historic building,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Making a case for Ka’Nyah
I’m glad I left my comfy couch Friday night. If I had given into the lure of an early end to a very hectic work week, I would have missed one of the most entertaining sports evenings I’ve had since coming to Washington going on four years ago.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Local law enforcement agencies and FBI looking to share resources
Local law enforcement agencies and representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) met on Tuesday (Jan. 17) to discuss how they can build mutually beneficial partnerships. The meeting took place at the Inner Banks STEM Center in Washington. Representatives from the FBI, NCIS, U.S. Coast Guard, Beaufort County Sheriff’s...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Marriages: January 1-7, 2023
The following people were married in Beaufort County from January 1-7, 2023.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pack wrestlers claim ninth straight conference title
Washington High School’s wrestling team put home mat advantage to good use Saturday on the way to their ninth straight conference championship at the Eastern Plains Conference duals. The Pack defeated SouthWest Edgecombe and Greene Central, 75-6, North Pitt 64-15, Ayden-Grifton 48-24 and West Craven 46-34 to complete a...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Divorces: January 1-7, 2023
The following people were granted divorces in Beaufort County from January 1-7, 2023. Angela D. Matthews from Jason H. Matthews.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Washington Police Department, December 26 to January 1, 2023
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Washington Police Department during the period of December 26 to January 1, 2023. Assist other agency at 1600 block of Highland Drive, at 12:45 am. Domestic at 100 block of West Seventh St., at 4:43 a.m. Extra patrol request at...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Belhaven Police Dept: January 6-9, 2023
January 6-7 No incidents reported. Trafficking in narcotics (schedule 2) at US Highway 264 and West Main Street. Voluntary commitment, field interview observation report at W. Old County Rd.
Comments / 0