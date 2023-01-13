Read full article on original website
Health Inspections January 1-7, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from January 1-7, 2023. Food Lion Deli, 851 W. 15th St., Washington, grade A, final score 100. Food Lion Meat Dept., 851 W. 15th St., Washington, grade A, final score 100. Food Lion Produce Dept., 851 W. 15th St., Washington,...
Sharing memories of a Washington character
My friend, Phil Edwards, recently gave me two articles by the late Dennis Rogers. He was a favorite story teller of mine from the News and Observer who passed away in 2020 but not after he wrote about Washington, N.C. It tells about one of Washington’s most beloved characters, Garbo Tetterton.
Marvin Earl King
Mr. Marvin Earl King “Tea Pot”, 62, of 121 Manuel Drive Washington, NC died on Thursday January 5, 2023 at Ridgewood Nursing Home, Washington, NC. Memorial Services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023, L.R. Memorial Chapel, 208 W. MLK Jr. Dr., Washington. The family is receiving...
William Francis (Bill) Dyer, Jr.
William Francis (Bill) Dyer, Jr died peacefully January 15, 2023. He was born in Whiteville, NC on April 12, 1927, the son of the late William Francis Dyer, Sr. and Edna Oneida Gurganious Dyer. After serving in the Navy in World War II, he graduated from NC State University in 1950. A career employee of Southern Bell (AT&T), he retired as Treasury Cashier in November 1987.
Deed transfers: January 1-7, 2023
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from January 1-7, 2023. TAWJE LLC to BCS NC Fund Propco 10 LLC, 1.5 acres on Hwy. 264, Beaufort County. M&L Little LLC to Charles Tillman Brownne, four lots in Crystal Beach Estates, Beaufort County. Stanley R. James to David Earl...
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Dec. 25-31, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for the period of Dec. 25-31, 2022. Calls for service, no code entered, at 1500 block of NC Highway 33 East, Chocowinity, at 4:27 a.m. Juvenile problem, all other reportable offenses at 1600 block of...
Know Your Town 2023
I have had so many requests to do more ‘Know Your Town’ series that feature the history of the African American community that I share on my historic Washington’s African American history Tours. So, I will begin 2023 sharing some of that history. This building historic building,...
Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16
Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
Area Death Notices - Jan. 13, 14 & 15
Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
Town of Trenton has 50th annual volunteer fire auction
TRENTON, Jones County — The 50th annual volunteer fire auction in Trenton took place Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The auction was the main attraction as people had tents set up selling food, clothes and antiques. The event is designed to bring people together to boost small businesses. "I've been...
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
Wilson man wins $110,000 lottery jackpot
Clark bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson.
Death Notcies - Jan. 9, 10 & 11
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
Woman critically injured in Rocky Mount shooting
Officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital just after 9 last night in reference to a patient with gunshot wounds.
Divorces: January 1-7, 2023
The following people were granted divorces in Beaufort County from January 1-7, 2023. Angela D. Matthews from Jason H. Matthews.
Washington Police Department, December 26 to January 1, 2023
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Washington Police Department during the period of December 26 to January 1, 2023. Assist other agency at 1600 block of Highland Drive, at 12:45 am. Domestic at 100 block of West Seventh St., at 4:43 a.m. Extra patrol request at...
POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
Video shows MrBeast pay $9,000 after fender bender in parking deck
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is at it again. While in a parking garage at an unnamed airport, one of the crew driving a truck scratched a car while leaving a parking spot. When they looked online at what the cost might be to have it fixed, they found out it might be around $3,000. […]
Endangered woman missing from Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
Belhaven Police Dept: January 6-9, 2023
January 6-7 No incidents reported. Trafficking in narcotics (schedule 2) at US Highway 264 and West Main Street. Voluntary commitment, field interview observation report at W. Old County Rd.
