Is The Traitors US better than The Traitors UK? Fans weigh in

They say "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Peacock clearly took that adage to heart when it came to their new mystery reality show The Traitors US , a spinoff of The Traitors UK that debuted on the streamer on Thursday, January 12.

Fans of the British series were quick to notice that the American version repurposed several key details from the original, including the majestic Scottish castle that serves as both show's setting and the same missions that players are tasked with completing each episode. (Quick note, the format is actually based on the Dutch reality series, De Verraders .)

But despite the similarities between the two editions — which follow a group of competitors working together to win a hefty cash prize ($250,000 for the Yanks, £120,000 for the Brits), so long as a trio of scheming "traitors" don't "murder" or "banish" them with the aim of taking all the cash for themselves — fans have been debating on social media which series is the superior version, with some faithful to the O.G. and others loving the all-American additions.

Along with the US version dropping all episodes at once rather than parceling out the mystery week-by-week like The Traitors UK (much to fans' disappointment), one of the major differences between the TV shows is the inclusion of reality TV stars in The Traitors US cast alongside normal civilians, where the across-the-pond version is an entirely celebrity-free operation.

"The reality show star personalities get in the way of the format and make it feel less authentic... but it does get better the more episodes you watch," one viewer wrote on Twitter. Another agreed: "I feel like they are showing the celebrities more than anyone else and we aren't getting to see the other players."

However, others were pleased with the level of drama the American celebs provided: "The normies are so boring, they couldn't make good tv if they tried," one wrote , with another dubbing the reality TV women as "the best casting choice" of the franchise.

One casting choice that also is a hit with viewers is that of beloved Scottish actor Alan Cumming as the host, gamely stepping in for UK presenter Claudia Winkleman with a hefty dose of theatricality and mischievousness.

So which is better: The Traitors US or The Traitors UK? Join in the fan debate!

The Traitors US vs The Traitors UK: fans argue over which is better

See moreSee more See moreSee more See moreSee more See moreSee more See moreSee more See moreSee more See more See more See more See more See more See more

The Traitors US is now available to stream on Peacock .