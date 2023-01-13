NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage thanked well-wishers for their support and said he is "great," despite remaining hospitalized with head and neck injuries sustained Monday night in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I," he tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "I just wanted to let you all know that I'm doing great and in great spirits!" ...

TAMPA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO