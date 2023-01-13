ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

NBA Power Rankings: Knicks Rising After Win Streak?

The New York Knicks are looking to return to their winning ways after falling to the Toronto Raptors in overtime Monday. That loss snapped a three-game winning streak, but it didn't penalize them too much for this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated, as the Knicks, in fact, jumped up one spot from No. 11 to 10 in this week's edition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Denver faces Minnesota, looks for 15th straight home win

Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (31-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its 14-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets play Minnesota. The Nuggets are 8-3 against division opponents. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference scoring...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable for Timberwolves on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Gobert's availability is currently in the air after Minnesota's center did not return on Monday with a groin injury. In a matchup versus a Nuggets' team ranked ninth (50.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to the five position, expect Naz Reid to see a boost in playing time if Gobert is out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hoopsrumors.com

L.A. Notes: AD, LeBron, Conley, Zubac, Clippers

Lakers big man Anthony Davis is expected to begin running on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic said in an appearance on FanDuel TV (Twitter video link). Charania adds that Davis will start contact work shortly after he starts running, and the Lakers hope the 29-year-old will return to the lineup in early February.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) to miss game vs. Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Cleveland’s game at Memphis on Wednesday night with a strained left groin. Mitchell, who is averaging 28.4 points per game in his first season for Cleveland, got hurt Monday in the third quarter of a 113-103 win over New Orleans. He was held out of practice Tuesday, and the Cavaliers ruled him out hours before tipoff against the streaking Grizzlies, who have won 10 straight.
CLEVELAND, OH
sportingalert.com

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks?

DALLAS (Jan. 15) —— The Atlanta Hawks will head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks in their first matchup of the season. The game is set to take place on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on ESPN. The Mavericks are currently favored...
DALLAS, TX

