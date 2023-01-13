Mac McClung of Sixers' G League affiliate to be in slam dunk contest

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers will undoubtedly have some representation at the 2023 All-Star game on Feb. 19 from Salt Lake City, but they have found out that they will also have someone represent them in the Saturday night festivities.

Mac McClung, who is a member of Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, will be in the slam dunk contest. Standing at 6-foot-2, McClung is averaging 17.6 points in seven regular season games for the Blue Coats and he has shown off an elite athletic ability.

McClung is also making history as he will be the first G League player to ever be in the slam dunk contest. He will join Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe and Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin in the contest thus far.

It will be interesting to see how McClung performs in the contest. He has shown off an ability to have some insane dunks in games so one has to imagine he can come up with something for this contest.