Read full article on original website
Related
Kemp: Georgia budget spending meant to keep economy growing
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp told Georgia lawmakers Tuesday that his plans to give raises to teachers, pay more tuition for many college students and invest in new housing are all designed to keep the state’s workforce growing and meet the needs of employers. “The most valuable...
WMAZ
Gov. Kemp announced Georgia schools will get money for security upgrades -- but critics say it misses the point
ATLANTA — Each school in Georgia would get money to fortify its security under a budget proposal at the state Capitol. The $100 million program would look to make schools safer. Critics say it overlooks a key ingredient: gun violence. Over the last decade or more, schools across the...
Kemp wants to give Georgians cash back in his new budget. How much money could you see?
ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp says the state has more money than it needs and he hopes to give some back to taxpayers. Kemp is currently in Switzerland talking to world leaders about Georgia’s economy, but he also presented his state budget to Georgia lawmakers via Zoom Tuesday.
wuga.org
Kemp rolls out budget proposals
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released a $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 state budget proposal Friday that is heavy on spending for education, but also includes more raises for teachers and state employees. Kemp's plan spends more than $2 billion more than this year’s record budget, and is built on an all-time...
Who will receive direct payments soon?
In Georgia, assistance checks of up to $350.00 USD have not yet been claimed after being delivered to low-income individuals in September. Due to problems with client IDs or difficulties accessing the cards, $235 million in funds have not yet been claimed. This is out of a total of $1 billion released.
WMAZ
Gov. Kemp's budget gives pay raises, tax refunds and boost in education funding
Kemp released his 400-page report Friday. It heads to the Georgia General Assembly for consideration.
Georgia’s circa 1985 K-12 school funding formula set for a redo
Georgians who started kindergarten the year the state adopted its K-12 education funding formula are now in their forties, but the formula remains essentially unchanged. The 1985 Quality Basic Education Act guides the state in distributing nearly $11 billion to its 1.6 million public school students, but calls for change have been growing louder in […] The post Georgia’s circa 1985 K-12 school funding formula set for a redo appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WMAZ
Proposal would give Georgia paraprofessionals opportunity to become state-certified teachers
ATLANTA — Many metro Atlanta school districts are holding job fairs this month or actively looking to fill teacher positions, feeling the strain from a statewide teacher shortage. However, a new proposal could create an influx of new teachers by giving classroom paraprofessionals a path to state certification. Lawmakers...
Nearly every Georgia county faces a shortage of primary care providers
Workforce data through September of last year shows Georgia would need almost 700 additional primary care doctors to eliminate shortages. Primary care physicians often work in family medicine as a patient's principal point of contact for medical issues and continued care. According to federal standards under the Health Resources and...
hstoday.us
Federal Funding Made Available to Georgia as President Declares Major Disaster
President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Georgia and ordered Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12, 2023. The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals...
Urgent warning over unclaimed one-time $350 checks – huge pot for 3million Americans needs to be picked up, see how
AMERICANS have been issued one-time payment checks worth up to $350 from a $1billion pot but millions still remain unclaimed. The cash assistance checks were sent out to lower-income Georgian individuals in late September and there are still $235million left in unclaimed funds. More than $200million in unclaimed funds remain...
Seeing another surplus, Gov. Kemp still ready to spend in budget
ATLANTA (AP) — Pay raises and tax refunds mean Georgia’s era of big spending is not over. Gov. Brian Kemp, in budgets released Friday, proposed increasing spending in the current budget year by $2.4 billion, largely to pay for two billion-dollar tax givebacks, and then to maintain spending in next year’s budget, funding $2,000 pay increases for all […] The post Seeing another surplus, Gov. Kemp still ready to spend in budget appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
wfxl.com
Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties
Governor Brian Kemp has announced residents in seven Georgia counties affected by January 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. The disaster declaration covers Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup Counties for individual and public assistance. “The declaration will provide...
southarkansassun.com
Georgia Governor Kemp Starts Second Term With Pledge to Increase Salary
Georgia Governor Kemp started his second term on January 12 with a pledge to increase salary. During his first term, Kemp also increased the salary of teachers and state employees to $5,000. On January 12, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp started his second term. During his inauguration, Kemp pledged to increase...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia December net tax revenue increases
ATLANTA – The December net tax collections for the State of Georgia increased almost $225 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in December totaled nearly $3.21 billion, for an increase of $224.9 million, or 7.5 percent, compared to December 2021 when net tax collections totaled $2.98 billion. Year-to-date, net tax collections totaled $15.82 billion, for an increase of $966.6 million, or 6.5 percent, over FY 2022 through six months.
orangeandbluepress.com
Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break
Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why is Georgia Called the Peach State?
The first commercial peach crop in Georgia was established in 1851. Raphael Moses, a planter from Columbus, GA, was the first to sell peaches outside the South. As the Civil War drew to a close, the peach industry exploded. By 1928, peach production had reached eight million bushels. While Georgia...
Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state
(CNN) — President Joe Biden was in Georgia on Sunday. On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the civil rights pioneer once preached. The trip made a lot of sense, not just to pay tribute to King, but also because King helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. […] The post Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia Department of Transportation completes first infrastructure grant project
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant...
Comments / 1