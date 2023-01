TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Ryan Jensen has been activated from injured reserve ahead of tonight's game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Pro Bowl center was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1 after injuring his knee during practice earlier in the summer. At the time, he was taken off the field in a cart with Bucs coach Todd Bowles anticipating test results and holding on hope that he would return for the regular season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO