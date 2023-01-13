ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers

Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cleveland.com

Deshaun Watson trade impact. About Baker Mayfield & Jim Schwartz – Terry Pluto’s Cleveland Browns Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook the first weekend without football for Cleveland:. 1. From the moment the Browns made the shocking trade for Deshaun Watson, they were in big trouble for the 2022 season. A team with a strong culture and coaching staff possibly could have overcome it. At least, they could have delivered something like a 9-8 record instead of 7-10.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team

One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Browns Defensive Coordinator Search: Latest News and Notes

The Cleveland Browns are now almost a week into their defensive coordinator search. After three years of Joe Woods running the defense, the Browns fired their defensive coordinator less than 24 hours after their Week 18 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Browns' defense finished with the 23rd-ranked overall defense in DVOA. Their pass defense finished 16th in DVOA, and the Browns' rush defense finished 28th in DVOA. After a slow start in 2021, Woods turned things around and finished 11th in overall Defense DVOA. Unfortunately, in his third year as the Browns' defensive coordinator, Woods' defense got off to a brutal start to the 2022 season. They were awful against the run, and multiple coverage busts cost the Browns several wins throughout the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Wants Longtime Announcer To Retire

Is it time for one legendary NFL announcer to call it a career? The football world wasn't thrilled with Al Michaels and Tony Dungy's performance during the Chargers at Jaguars game on Saturday evening.  Michaels had a somewhat rough 2022 season. He called games for Amazon Prime, which weren't ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/14: Clowney Bumbles, Browns Re-Adjust, and Hyperspace Newswire Dumpsters

A busy news week for the Cleveland Browns wrapped up on a hectic Friday with stories of varying levels of importance, keeping sites around the web busy scribbling words to throw into the ether. We tossed several of them out there ourselves, now at sea among the galactic interspace of ones and zeros bouncing around for eternity. Or currently wasting cache space in your browser. The important thing, what I’m saying here, is to keep clicking the OBR so we can keep the lights on. Thanks.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Avery Journal-Times

Josh Allen, Bills edge Dolphins in wild-card game

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and the Buffalo defense stood firm in the fourth quarter as the Bills defeated the visiting Miami Dolphins 34-31 in an AFC wild-card game Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The second-seeded Bills forced the Dolphins into a fourth-and-1 near midfield late in the game. Miami took too long getting to the line of scrimmage to snap the ball, causing a delay-of-game penalty, and Skylar Thompson threw incomplete on fourth-and-6. ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Avery Journal-Times

Wild Card Weekend: Giants-Vikings Preview, Props, Prediction

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings will meet at U.S. Bank Stadium for the second time in less than a month on Sunday. This time, it's win-or-go home in the wild-card matchup. The Vikings won the Christmas Eve meeting 27-24 on a 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph as time expired. Both coaches said this week that while the first meeting will provide some help in planning for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County's newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

