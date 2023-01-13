Read full article on original website
Fine dining restaurant coming to Flower Mound
Tycoon, a fine dining establishment, is coming soon to Flower Mound. Once open, Tycoon promises a fine dining experience with “handcrafted cocktails, signature dishes and an unmatched ambiance,” according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The restaurant will be run by Restaurant Ventures Unlimited, the same company that runs the Tavern at Lakeside and some other concepts.
CandysDirt.com
What’s Developing: Build-to-Rent Homes in Chisholm Trail Ranch
As more newly completed homes are coming on the market from Sandlin Homes, HistoryMaker Homes, Lennar, and others, Avanta Residential has announced a new build-to-rent community of townhomes and patio homes coming in Spring 2024. Avanta Residential recently closed funding for 26 acres within the Chisholm Trail Ranch to develop...
dallasexpress.com
Dickies to Move Its Global Headquarters
Dickies, one of the world’s most renowned workwear clothing brands, will be moving its global headquarters from West Vickery Boulevard to a space inside the Tower building on Throckmorton Street. Since its founding in Fort Worth in 1922, the company has kept close ties with the community for over a century.
theboxhouston.com
A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!
The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler. Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.
easttexasradio.com
Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame
ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?
I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
CandysDirt.com
A Cozy Plano Townhome Just Feet from The Fairway
Mere minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy West, The Fairway Villas at Ridgeview Ranch is one of Plano’s premier golf course communities you may have never heard of. Here, townhome residents enjoy proximity to a beautiful 18-hole championship course with rolling hills and unrivaled scenery. The location is also ideal in terms of top-notch retail, first-class culinary options, and a quick commute to Dallas.
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in Dallas
Fans of hot dogs and beef steak sandwiches will be excited that one of Chicago's most famous restaurants, Portillo's, will open the door to its first location in Dallas this week.
wbap.com
New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas
(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
The Sands of Time
Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
dmagazine.com
The Cuellar Family’s Latest Restaurant is an Ode To Their Legacy
Take a San Antonio native to a Dallas Tex-Mex restaurant if you ever want to have a contentious dinner debate. You will hear all their pet theories: the ways our city’s Tex-Mex is not the same, how strange it is that a cuisine can be so much better only a few hours down the road. Have enough of these meals, and your social life will become a catalog of other people’s disappointments: bland or dry rice, timid salsas, mushy and mysterious enchilada fillings, guacamole overcrowded with ingredients, pico de gallo wilting on scalding-hot plates.
Dallas-based Southwest offering select flights for as low as $49 one-way
What do you have planned for the new year? Maybe you should use the new year to travel more?
metro-magazine.com
Vonlane to Offer New Service Between Dallas, San Antonio
Vonlane announced it will begin offering new daily motorcoach service between Dallas and San Antonio on Feb. 10. Travelers between the population centers of Dallas and San Antonio will have a new, non-stop transportation choice in Vonlane, according to the agency's news release. “Non-stop service between Dallas and San Antonio...
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M
A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
Burglars bust through American Jewelers wall, steal $2M in gold, diamonds
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) - Burglars broke through a wall at American Jewelers at Town East Mall over the weekend, according to Mesquite police. The thieves got away with an estimated $2 million or more in jewelry.A worker discovered that the store was burglarized Saturday morning. American Jewelers shares a wall with Sears and there's a concrete wall separating both stores. Sears is no longer in business, though, having closed in 2021, according to police. The space is vacant.Police said the thieves first broke into Sears, then a concrete wall was breached, the sheetrock busted out and they entered the jewelry store. Once inside the store, the burglars stole a large amount of jewelry. Officers are working with mall security to get video from within the mall.
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
Missing Leopard That Forced Texas Zoo To Shut Down Has Been Found
The Dallas Zoo is under a "code blue."
Texas family's Ring doorbell camera captures bobcat perched on their backyard fence: 'I was terrified'
A family in Texas catches a glimpse of a bobcat sitting on a fence outside in their yard courtesy of footage caught on their Ring doorbell camera.
Remembering Amber Hagerman, 27 years later
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-seven years ago, Amber Hagerman jumped on her pink bicycle for what would turn out to be the last time. The nine-year-old was kidnapped, and four days later her body found four miles away near the Forest Hill Apartments in North Arlington on Jan. 13, 1996. Police said a man in a black pickup abducted her from the parking lot of an abandoned grocery store. That store was located at 1600 E. Abram Street. Witnesses later reported the suspect was white or Hispanic.Witness to her abduction, retiree Jim Kevil remembered the day she was taken. "I saw [Amber] riding...
