TVGuide.com
American Idol Season 21: Judges, Host, Premiere Date, and Everything to Know
American Idol has been a reality competition staple since it launched back in 2002. The singing contest has given us stars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson, to name just a few. The series was the most-watched primetime program in the U.S. for eight consecutive years, and Time listed 2002's Season 1 as one of the most influential reality seasons of all time.
Channing Tatum is worried about 'trying too hard' in his relationship with Zoë Kravitz and admitted to following her Instagram fan accounts
"I have no chill," Tatum said of the Instagram fan accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 17
Gonker! Has anyone seen Gonker? Everyone please keep your eyes peeled for Gonker, the star of the new No. 1 movie on Netflix, Dog Gone. He's gone missing after a walk on the Appalachian Trail, and it's up to his irresponsible owner and Rob Lowe to find him before tragedy strikes. Sure, Netflix also has movies like the blockbuster hit Glass Onion, a new film starring Christian Bale, and a documentary about a hatchet wielding hitchhiker, but who cares? We're all about finding Gonker. GONKER!!!! C'mere boy! GONNNNNNNNNNNNNNKER!!!
