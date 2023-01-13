ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Two Restaurants Named Among Most Romantic In New Jersey

We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But, you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date night with the one you love sometime this week and let the fun begin.
New Jersey′s 33 best old-school restaurants, ranked

Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2018 and has been updated. Nobody does old-school restaurants like New Jersey. (Shaddup, Brooklyn.) Ancient-wallpaper, faded-menu, Naugahyde-booth kind of places, where the waitresses have been around forever, the furnishings untouched for decades, and the words “Twitter” and “Facebook” might as well be in a foreign language.
One of the Most Beautiful Spots in NJ Made the List from Ocean County

We have many beautiful spots in New Jersey, especially Ocean County. In a recent article from purewow.com, the prettiest spots in New Jersey, one spot made it on the list from Ocean County. I was reading and reading this article and saying, Ocean County had to make this list and finally it did. Only one location in Ocean County made it to the list.
10 Old-School South Jersey Restaurants Make List of Best in NJ

A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keep hungry customers coming back for more.
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ

Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
