Read full article on original website
Related
Two Restaurants Named Among Most Romantic In New Jersey
We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But, you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date night with the one you love sometime this week and let the fun begin.
Ocean County Town Named New Jersey’s Best Summer Travel Destination
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
New Jersey’s Best Bakery Will Transport You Back In Time
If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!. The great...
New Jersey’s Best Comfort Food Spot Is Hiding In A Strip Mall
Every now and then you just need some solid comfort food, whether it's homemade and slow-cooked in a crock pot or ordered at a restaurant, there's nothing quite like it, especially during the winter. My wife is a big fan of making comfort food in the wintertime; on cold days...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America
We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation. It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.
New Jersey′s 33 best old-school restaurants, ranked
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2018 and has been updated. Nobody does old-school restaurants like New Jersey. (Shaddup, Brooklyn.) Ancient-wallpaper, faded-menu, Naugahyde-booth kind of places, where the waitresses have been around forever, the furnishings untouched for decades, and the words “Twitter” and “Facebook” might as well be in a foreign language.
One of the Most Beautiful Spots in NJ Made the List from Ocean County
We have many beautiful spots in New Jersey, especially Ocean County. In a recent article from purewow.com, the prettiest spots in New Jersey, one spot made it on the list from Ocean County. I was reading and reading this article and saying, Ocean County had to make this list and finally it did. Only one location in Ocean County made it to the list.
10 Old-School South Jersey Restaurants Make List of Best in NJ
A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keep hungry customers coming back for more.
New Jersey Has One of the Best Hummingbird Gardens in the Country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
Missing Summer? These NJ Indoor Waterparks Are Calling Your Name
When the weather gets as cold as it is in New Jersey, I’m sure you’re always looking for fun activities to do. Personally, I’m a Summer girl and would rather it be summer year-round than have Winter come at all. There are plenty of more activities ad...
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
This New Jersey International Hot Dog Eatery Is Epic
Hot diggity dog! Are you ready to have the craziest hot dog you've ever had? I'm talking about the kind of hot dog that samples the very best of different cultures around the world all on your plate. I'll ask again, who’s ready for an epic lunch on the cheap...
Here’s Where in New Jersey You Can Marry Your First Cousin
Kissing cousins may lead to marry cousins. In what parts of the state is it actually legal to marry your first cousin?. This may come as a bit of a shock, but it New Jersey, it's perfectly legal to marry your first cousin!. The whole state - not just the...
Hammonton, NJ Cannoli Among 12 Best in All New Jersey
Growing up in an Italian area, family and food were a big part of life. Having dinner at a friend's house might mean a big plate of meatballs covered in sauce or perhaps a piping hot tomato pie. Of course, all meals ended with something sweet. In most cases, that...
New Jersey’s most popular soda is one you might not expect
All around the country, soda still remains a popular beverage choice and is often seen as a part of the American diet. According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, soda accounted for 7.5% of the total caloric intake for Americans in 2017. This confirms...
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ
Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
People In New Jersey Are Eating Their Christmas Trees
Now I’ve heard everything. People in New Jersey are eating their Christmas trees. Believe it or not, the tree you cut down and dragged into your living room is begging to be added to your recipes according to farm-to-table chefs in New Jersey. Do you love how that Christmas...
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0