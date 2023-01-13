Kidnapping charges dropped in plea deal

Lima resident John Holland will be sentenced Feb. 24 after pleading guilty Friday to a second-degree felony count of felonious assault. The charge stemmed from a domestic incident with his former girlfriend. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — A Lima man faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced next month following his plea Friday to a charge of felonious assault.

John Holland, 45, entered into an agreement with prosecutors whereby he agreed to plead guilty to the second-degree felony charge in exchange for the state’s dismissal of two counts of kidnapping, each felonies of the first degree.

According to court documents, police responded on Aug. 7 of last year to a Lima hospital in reference to a woman who said she had been in a domestic altercation with John Holland, her live-in boyfriend.

The woman said she was sitting in her vehicle when Holland knocked on the window. When she unlocked the door Holland entered the vehicle and began to strike her in the ear with a closed fist, a police affidavit states.

She further claimed Holland placed his hands around her throat and caused her to lose consciousness and also broke her phone to keep her from calling for help. Holland then allegedly took the woman into a home and sprayed air freshener in her face and eyes.

The woman escaped and sought medical attention when Holland fell asleep.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser accepted Holland’s plea and ordered a pre-sentence investigation be performed. The judge set a sentencing date of Feb. 24.