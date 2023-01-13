NEWPORT—- Badger girls wrestling took first place at an all girls wrestling tournament in Newport, Washington on Jan. 14, with all girls placing in the top two. Badger girl wrestling has taken first at every tournament they have competed in this season. The Badgers only lost two matches in the tournament, one was a Badger versus Badger match up for first and second place.

NEWPORT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO