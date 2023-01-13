Read full article on original website
Boys beat Stillwater by nearly 40
KALISPELL —- Bonners Ferry boys basketball (10-1) defeated the Stillwater Christian Cougars by nearly a 40 point margin on Friday Jan. 13. The Badgers leaped ahead in the first quarter with 22 points against the Cougars nine. The Badgers kept up the pace scoring 21 points in the second and leading 43-16 at half time.
Badger girls take first at Newport Invite
NEWPORT—- Badger girls wrestling took first place at an all girls wrestling tournament in Newport, Washington on Jan. 14, with all girls placing in the top two. Badger girl wrestling has taken first at every tournament they have competed in this season. The Badgers only lost two matches in the tournament, one was a Badger versus Badger match up for first and second place.
City considering local option tax
BONNERS FERRY — Among the ideas generated at a special city council meeting last week was a proposed future vote on a local option tax. The Bonners Ferry City Council met Jan. 10 to discuss revenue options to cover the city’s shortfall. Open to the public, the meeting was held as a roundtable discussion.
