Related
CBS 58

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old inmate was pronounced deceased at the Waukesha County Jail. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, just after 6 a.m., the 34-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check. Correctional staff...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County Parks hiring lifeguards for 2023 🏊

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Parks is looking for candidates for its 2023 lifeguard class to help protect pools over the summer months. The job listing notes that the position will entail being responsible for the safety and well-being of thousands of people on a daily basis, requiring those who are hired to be able to work well under pressure.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Marquette police: Victim assaulted while intervening in attempted car theft

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Marquette police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that left one person injured Monday, Jan. 16. It happened around 3:13 p.m. near 22nd and Michigan. Authorities say the male victim, who is not affiliated with Marquette, intervened as suspects attempted to steal his parked vehicle. One...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspect accused of shooting MPD officer pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- A man accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer last year is back in court today. Jetrin Rodthong, 22, entered a guilty plea this afternoon and received a sentencing date. This is all surrounding an incident that happened late January 2022. Court documents state that Rodthong...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wanted Kenosha man hiding in attic arrested following SWAT response

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police say a domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Monday evening, Jan. 16 following a pursuit and negotiation. Just after 4:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a suspect wanted for felony charges. Officials say the suspect fled the stop in his vehicle and police pursued until learning a child was inside the suspect vehicle.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Dodge County sheriff searching for Huber inmate who did not return

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a Huber inmate who did not return from a medical appointment. The sheriff's office says 27-year-old Jessie Shafer was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, white shoes, a black sweatshirt, and a purple jacket.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Racine police seek help locating missing person

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. Officials say Misty Smith was last seen on Jan. 10 around 7:40 a.m. near 15th and Wisconsin Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray, fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

20-year-old Milwaukee man killed in shooting near 49th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects following a fatal shooting Monday, Jan. 16. Authorities say it happened around 4:48 p.m. near 49th and Capitol Drive. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained gunshot wounds and arrived at a local hospital where he later died of his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Carroll University's animal behavior students meet their foster dogs for the semester

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Carroll University were introduced to some new furry friends Tuesday. The university and the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County have been partners for years, connecting animal behavior students with foster dogs for a semester. CBS 58 photojournalist Dave Wertheimer was...
CBS 58

Racine elementary school looking to break cereal box domino chain world record

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Red Apple Elementary School in Racine are hoping to break a world record and support families in need in a unique way. Two years ago, the school assembled 2,300 boxes of donated cereal to create a domino chain. Now, they aim to collect 6,500 boxes for a world record-breaking attempt scheduled for Feb. 3.
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

