CBS 58
Waukesha police chief cited for firearm in carry-on bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- City of Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson was issued a citation after officials say a TSA screening check located a firearm in his carry-on bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. It happened Tuesday, Jan. 17, just after 11:30 a.m. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was notified...
CBS 58
New proposal could provide medical debt relief to thousands of residents in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One in four Americans have medical debt. A new resolution coming to the Milwaukee County board could alleviate that burden for nearly 67,000 people. The proposal would allocate $1.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward a new partnership between Milwaukee County...
CBS 58
West Allis-West Milwaukee School District found in violation of bullying policy after 6th grader attacked by classmates
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District has been found to be in violation of its own policy on how to handle bullying. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction ruling comes after a case involving a 6th grader with disabilities. The complaint lists numerous bullying...
CBS 58
Glendale squad struck by stolen vehicle during prisoner transport in downtown Milwaukee
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Glendale police vehicle was hit by a stolen SUV in downtown Milwaukee Monday, Jan. 16. It happened just a few blocks from Milwaukee Police Department headquarters. The airbags deployed in the striking vehicle, as a Glendale officer was transporting a prisoner to the Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old inmate was pronounced deceased at the Waukesha County Jail. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, just after 6 a.m., the 34-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check. Correctional staff...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Parks hiring lifeguards for 2023 🏊
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Parks is looking for candidates for its 2023 lifeguard class to help protect pools over the summer months. The job listing notes that the position will entail being responsible for the safety and well-being of thousands of people on a daily basis, requiring those who are hired to be able to work well under pressure.
CBS 58
Marquette police: Victim assaulted while intervening in attempted car theft
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Marquette police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that left one person injured Monday, Jan. 16. It happened around 3:13 p.m. near 22nd and Michigan. Authorities say the male victim, who is not affiliated with Marquette, intervened as suspects attempted to steal his parked vehicle. One...
CBS 58
Suspect accused of shooting MPD officer pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- A man accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer last year is back in court today. Jetrin Rodthong, 22, entered a guilty plea this afternoon and received a sentencing date. This is all surrounding an incident that happened late January 2022. Court documents state that Rodthong...
CBS 58
Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha County leaves one suspect dead
TOWN OF PARIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation issued a release on Tuesday morning to confirm that the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in the Town of Paris on Monday, Jan. 16 did not survive their injuries. A vehicle pursuit began...
CBS 58
Sheboygan mental health facility prepares to close after losing funding
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A mental health center in Sheboygan called "Open Door" is preparing to close after Sheboygan County decided to stop its funding. Licensed clinicians help an average of 40 adults each day with mental health and substance abuse disorders. The CEO of the company that operates...
CBS 58
Wanted Kenosha man hiding in attic arrested following SWAT response
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police say a domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Monday evening, Jan. 16 following a pursuit and negotiation. Just after 4:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a suspect wanted for felony charges. Officials say the suspect fled the stop in his vehicle and police pursued until learning a child was inside the suspect vehicle.
CBS 58
Pursuit with stolen vehicle from Chicago ends in fiery crash in Waukesha; 3 arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of Chicago, ended in a fiery crash in Waukesha on Sunday, Jan. 15. According to the Waukesha Police Department, shortly after 1 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on East Moreland Boulevard, near Frame Park. The driver did not pull over and fled the area.
CBS 58
Dodge County sheriff searching for Huber inmate who did not return
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a Huber inmate who did not return from a medical appointment. The sheriff's office says 27-year-old Jessie Shafer was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, white shoes, a black sweatshirt, and a purple jacket.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: 18-year-old killed in crash near Sherman and Villard; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash near Sherman Boulevard and Villard Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to police, it happened around 11:43 a.m. Officials say a driver was speeding when they collided with another vehicle. The occupants of the striking vehicle fled on...
CBS 58
Juvenile shot in parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall, suspect arrested
GREENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greendale police say a juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting outside Southridge Mall Monday evening, Jan. 16. Officers responded to multiple 911 calls just after 7 p.m. indicating that the male victim was shot in the east parking lot. The victim was transported to...
CBS 58
Racine police seek help locating missing person
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. Officials say Misty Smith was last seen on Jan. 10 around 7:40 a.m. near 15th and Wisconsin Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray, fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans...
CBS 58
20-year-old Milwaukee man killed in shooting near 49th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects following a fatal shooting Monday, Jan. 16. Authorities say it happened around 4:48 p.m. near 49th and Capitol Drive. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained gunshot wounds and arrived at a local hospital where he later died of his...
CBS 58
Carroll University's animal behavior students meet their foster dogs for the semester
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Carroll University were introduced to some new furry friends Tuesday. The university and the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County have been partners for years, connecting animal behavior students with foster dogs for a semester. CBS 58 photojournalist Dave Wertheimer was...
CBS 58
Racine elementary school looking to break cereal box domino chain world record
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Red Apple Elementary School in Racine are hoping to break a world record and support families in need in a unique way. Two years ago, the school assembled 2,300 boxes of donated cereal to create a domino chain. Now, they aim to collect 6,500 boxes for a world record-breaking attempt scheduled for Feb. 3.
CBS 58
West Allis PD: 14-year-old and 15-year-old shot near 57th and Burnham Streets
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are investigating after a shooting incident that happened near 57th and Burnham Streets on Sunday, Jan. 15. Police say around 9:40 a.m., police received a report of a person possibly shot with a BB gun. Upon arrival, officers learned two juveniles,...
