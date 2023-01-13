Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 pro Fifakill stunned after being bought back mid-Gulag
Warzone pro Ethan ‘Fifakill’ Pink couldn’t believe his eyes when his teammate brought him back from the Gulag — despite having not even finished his Gulag fight yet. Warzone 2 has not been without its issues since launching in November 2022, and with rumors abound that Season 2 could be further delayed into mid-February, players are starting to notice all manner of weird bugs and glitches across Al Mazrah.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s Tracer uses her voice line at the perfect time for comedy
While playing Overwatch 2, one player encountered a hilarious instance where Tracer delivered her “Who’s on fire” voice line at the perfect moment. Overwatch heroes have long launched with signature voice lines meant to amplify the moment-to-moment action. Blizzard took the notion a step further in Overwatch 2, implementing more reactive voice lines to offer each character an added sense of depth.
dexerto.com
xQc in stitches while spectating Forsen’s failed Minecraft speedrun
Twitch streamer Forsen’s latest attempt at a Minecraft speedrun got a big reaction from rival xQc, whose reaction to the failed run made viewers laugh at its dramatic nature. Speedrunning in video games has become a bigger and bigger feature in the gaming community. In particular, streamers now have...
dexerto.com
TimTheTatman claims Warzone 2 has “skill-based hit reg” after bizarre death
TimTheTatman believes there is skill-based hit registration in Warzone 2 and backed up his claim with a bizarre clip. Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) is at the center of heated debates among Warzone 2 community members. The controversial system matches players with similar skill levels and has especially received criticism in multiplayer.
dexerto.com
HisWattson slams Apex Legends devs for catering Ranked towards “casuals”
Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has criticized the devs for catering Ranked towards “casuals” and has asked Respawn to fix it. Back in Season 13, Respawn introduced the Ranked Reloaded update that completely overhauled the competitive mode. While these changes were positively received at first,...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
dexerto.com
FedEx driver goes viral after getting caught farting on doorbell camera
In a viral TikTok, a FedEx driver apologized shortly after being caught farting on a doorbell camera while petting the customer’s cat. TikTok is home to a plethora of content. From embarrassing clips to public confrontations, people on the internet seem to love watching the drama from afar. One...
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
dexerto.com
Disguised Toast reveals Valorant team is costing tens of thousands a month
Popular streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has shared details about how much he is spending on his Valorant team each month. The OfflineTV star revealed his Valorant team on January 9, called ‘Disguised’, ahead of the open qualifiers for NA Challengers, the second-tier competition in Riot Games’ circuit.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect loses it over Warzone 2’s fall damage: “Amateur hour”
Dr Disrespect, once again, hit out at the Warzone 2 devs and said it’s “amateur hour” the way fall damage currently works in the battle royale. YouTube streaming star Dr Disrespect has never been shy about voicing his complaints about a game, as longtime Call of Duty fans will know.
dexerto.com
ImperialHal slams “useless” Horizon Ultimate in Apex Legends after secret nerf
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has slammed Horizon’s “useless” Ultimate after it was hit with a secret nerf in the Spellbound update. The Spellbound Collection Event in Apex Legends arrived on January 10 and while no character buffs or nerfs were mentioned in the patch notes, Horizon was hit with a set of unintentional changes.
dexerto.com
Ridiculous “dora strafe” movement trick makes you levitate in Apex Legends
The “dora strafe” movement trick has gone viral in Apex Legends as it makes players appear as if they’re floating above the ground. While gunplay will always be the most important aspect of an FPS, in Apex Legends movement is arguably just as sacred to the community.
dexerto.com
Scump hasn’t closed esports chapter for good yet, teases possible CoD return
Although Scump formally announced his retirement on January 17, months ahead of his initial target, there’s still a scenario that could see the King of CoD returning to the sticks once again in 2023. Before the Modern Warfare 2 season got underway, OpTic veteran and face of the CDL,...
dexerto.com
sinatraa in hot form on day 1 of Valorant NA Challengers qualifier
Former Sentinels star Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won showed why he is still so highly regarded in the Valorant scene as he led UNTAMABLE BEASTS to the last-32 of the NA Challengers Last Chance Qualifier. sinatraa is making his first competitive appearance in almost two years in the Last Chance...
dexerto.com
Where to find Hoppip, Skiploom, & Jumpluff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have plenty of returning Pokemon from Generation 2, including the Grass/Flying-type Hoppip, Skiploom, and Jumpluff. Here’s how to find them in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features 400 Pokemon that trainers can catch, with many of those Pokemon coming from past Generations. Three of...
dexerto.com
LoL pro player dropped for sexist comments in solo queue
LFL jungler Nicolai “Nicolaiy” Garkov has been dropped from his LoL team after sexist comments made in solo queue games against another pro have come to light. Toxicity is hardly new when it comes to League of Legends solo queue, and pro players are far from immune. Countless...
dexerto.com
Dota 2 pro player claims he was forced to pee in a bottle during DPC match
In a bizarre turn of events, Tundra Esports’ Dota 2 player Oliver ‘skiter’ Lepko was forced to pee in a bottle during his team’s Dota Pro Circuit match against Into The Breach after admins refused to allow a bathroom break. The 2022-23 Dota Pro Circuit season...
dexerto.com
Where to find Meowth & Persian Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Many iconic Pokemon from Generation 1 return in Scarlet & Violet, including the Scratch Cat Pokemon Meowth and its evolution Persian. Here’s how trainers can find these two Normal-type cats in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a ton of iconic Pokemon from Red & Blue like...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends reveals new SBMM system that will “rapidly improve” match quality
Respawn has revealed that they are in the process of retiring their old skill-based matchmaking system in Apex Legends in favor of a new one that “more accurately” matches players based on their skill level. Matchmaking has been a hot topic in the Apex Legends community. It’s been...
dexerto.com
Karma highlights MW2’s two biggest problems as Scump quits pro CoD
CoD legend Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow has highlighted what he believes to be Modern Warfare 2’s biggest issues, joking that they are why former teammate Seth ‘Scump’ Abner announced an early retirement. Going into the Modern Warfare 2 CDL season, it was already known that all-time...
Comments / 0