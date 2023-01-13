Warzone pro Ethan ‘Fifakill’ Pink couldn’t believe his eyes when his teammate brought him back from the Gulag — despite having not even finished his Gulag fight yet. Warzone 2 has not been without its issues since launching in November 2022, and with rumors abound that Season 2 could be further delayed into mid-February, players are starting to notice all manner of weird bugs and glitches across Al Mazrah.

1 DAY AGO