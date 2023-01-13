ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

UNM Travels to San Diego State Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos are back on the road to take on San Diego State on Thursday morning, with tip set for 11 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network. UNM enters the game 10-8, 2-3 in the MW after falling to UNLV on Saturday, while SDSU enters 14-5, 4-2 in conference after falling to Colorado State on Monday night.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Improve to 17-2 with 77-57 Victory Over San Jose State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team opened a two-game homestand with a 77-57 victory over San Jose State on Tuesday night at The Pit. The Lobos (17-2, 4-2 MW) took control of the game in the first half from the Spartans (12-7, 3-3 MW) and pulled away to give UNM its largest margin of victory in a conference game in three seasons.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Jaelen House Named Mountain West Player of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico’s Jaelen House was named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. House was honored after helping the Lobos to a pair of victories last week, at home over Summit League leader Oral Roberts and at No. 23 San Diego State.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

New Mexico Host San Jose State Tuesday Night at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team returns home Tuesday night to host San Jose State in a battle of teams tied for fourth place in the Mountain West standings. Game time at The Pit is 7 p.m. and the game will air on FS1 and the Lobo Radio Network.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

