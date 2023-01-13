ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos are back on the road to take on San Diego State on Thursday morning, with tip set for 11 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network. UNM enters the game 10-8, 2-3 in the MW after falling to UNLV on Saturday, while SDSU enters 14-5, 4-2 in conference after falling to Colorado State on Monday night.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO