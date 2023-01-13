Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Parts of Government St. closing in Ocean Springs for sewer repairs
Looking ahead to tomorrow, a stretch of Government Street in Ocean Springs will be closed for a few days for sewer repairs. Starting at 8 tomorrow morning, one block of Government Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to Magnolia Avenue will be closed until Sunday at 5 p.m. so crews can make those repairs, that’s the block between the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center and the YMCA.
wxxv25.com
Blood Center and Singing River team up to hold blood drive in Pascagoula
There’s no better time to donate blood than Blood Donor Awareness Month!. The Blood Center hosted a blood drive at First Presbyterian Church on behalf of Singing River Health System. There has been a nationwide blood shortage since COVID-19 and the blood amount needed is constantly struggling to be...
wxxv25.com
Reticent Warriors Tactics trains officers on the Gulf Coast
Reticent Warriors Tactics, a company based out of Savannah, Georgia, came to the Coast to help law enforcement improve and advance their skillsets. The courses and seminars teach mindset, shooting skills, and tactics that work in the real world. For the last two days, Bay St. Louis Police Department practiced fundamentals of patrol and tactical rifles and then will move forward starting tomorrow to advance tactical rifle training.
wxxv25.com
Beauvoir Road work completed ahead of schedule
Good news for Biloxi drivers, Beauvoir Road is open ahead of schedule. Here’s a recent look of the road from Biloxi City Councilman Paul Tisdale. You may recall, the southern portion of the road closed back on November 1st for water and sewer line work and then the road was repaved.
wxxv25.com
Men’s Health Screening Saturday in Gulfport
The National Council of Negro Women-Gulfport Section and partner organizations will host a Men’s Health Day on Saturday. The health screening event will feature: stroke assessment, vision/hearing testing, blood pressure checks, COPD/asthma, body fat analysis, oral health, and more. Door prizes, free healthy foods, and lunches will also be...
wxxv25.com
Pool opening at YMCA in Ocean Springs tomorrow
After two months of renovations, YMCA’s pool in Ocean Springs is finally opening tomorrow at 5 a.m. The renovation cost $145,000 to do. In the pool, it has a brand new coat and seal along the concrete pool. The tiles that were coming undone are now fixed. Along the outside, the pool has brand new paint and light fixtures.
wxxv25.com
King Cake competition at the Ocean Springs Visitors Center
What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than eating a wide assortment of King Cake?. The Ocean Springs Chamber is hosting its annual King Cake Contest! Until February 28th, people are invited to come inside the visitors center, taste the Mardi Gras treats available, and then rate the dessert on a scale of one to five. The desserts switch out every four days to receive the same voting window.
wxxv25.com
Award winning author Natasha Trethewey honored with trail marker in Gulfport
A Mississippi icon in the writing and poetry world had her legacy cemented in Coast history after years of inspirational work. Gulfport native Natasha Trethewey has been a writing and poetry icon across the nation for years. Now, her legacy is officially cemented on the Coast. Friends, family, and fans...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Police investigating domestic-related shooting
Biloxi Police are investigating a domestic incident that left one man dead and another in the hospital. Officers were called to a residence in the 4100 block of Victoria Lane about 3:57 a.m. this morning to find a man dead. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 46-year-old...
wxxv25.com
Women’s Resource Center hosting 2023 Baby Bottle Boomerang Drive
Every January, the Women’s Resource Center in Gulfport hosts a Baby Bottle Boomerang Drive to help fund the services the nonprofit clinic offers. The center supports those facing unplanned pregnancies and their babies, from free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds to getting help with baby resources or prenatal and parenting classes.
WLOX
Semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi
Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week. Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. |. Starting on...
wxxv25.com
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church holds Wild Game Feast in Ocean Springs
A wild time was had at Dr. Martin King Jr. Memorial Park in Ocean Springs. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has hosted a ‘Wild Game Feast’ at MLK Park for more than 30 years. The event exudes aromas of an exotic fair and is held every year to celebrate...
wxxv25.com
Guests battle for first place at the second annual Paper Airplane contest
It was a battle in the skies at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum in Gulfport as the second annual Paper Airplane Contest took flight. All age groups, children and adults put their paper pilot skills to the test. Each contest was judged by how far their airplanes could travel and for the plane’s hang time as well.
wxxv25.com
Replica ship ‘The Pinta’ returns to Biloxi in February
A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, the Pinta, will be open for dockside educational tours at Biloxi Schooner Pier next month. The Pinta was the first ship to spot land in the ‘new world’ on October 12th, 1492. The Pinta tours as a sailing museum for the purpose of educating the public and students on the ‘Caravel,’ a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers to discover the world.
WLOX
Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’
Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Stinson says work could begin in the next month or two depending on weather. Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Beginning in summer...
wxxv25.com
Makin’ Groceries in Biloxi selling allergy-friendly King Cakes
It’s King Cake season and one local plant-based café specializes in making King Cakes that are ideal for individuals with dietary restrictions. Makin’ Groceries on Howard Avenue in Biloxi dishes out vegan and gluten-free King Cakes during Carnival season, both of which are dairy-free, egg-free, and refined-sugar free.
wxxv25.com
Paradise Pier and Margaritaville Resort Job Fair
Today, Paradise Pier Fun Park and Margaritaville Resort Biloxi hosted a job fair. Both businesses are looking for motivated individuals to join their teams. The fair featured a variety of positions from amusement park ride operators to hotel and restaurant staff. Paradise Pier Fun Park is the long-awaited new addition...
wxxv25.com
High School Boys Basketball: Biloxi vs. Raymond
With everybody off school for MLK Day, not too many local sporting events to cover, especially at the high school level, but an extra special MLK Classic in the Metro today, known as the Rumble in the South. Biloxi taking on Raymond at Mississippi College in what’s being considered a...
wxxv25.com
Bellamy Brothers returning to Pascagoula for Grand Magnolia show
After performing a sold-out, standing-room-only show in Pascagoula in February, the legendary Bellamy Brothers will return to The Grand Magnolia Ballroom on March 3. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show, which is presented by Roy’s Bar, are already on sale at grandmagmusic.com and at Scranton’s Restaurant in Pascagoula. The March show, like the previous one, is expected to sell out because The Grand Magnolia Ballroom is one of the more intimate venues the Grammy Award-nominated group will play on its 2023 world tour.
Sea Coast Echo
Local police, deputies probing rash of armed robberies
The Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months. The latest occurred last week, when an as-yet unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop —...
