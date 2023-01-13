Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Police investigating domestic-related shooting
Biloxi Police are investigating a domestic incident that left one man dead and another in the hospital. Officers were called to a residence in the 4100 block of Victoria Lane about 3:57 a.m. this morning to find a man dead. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 46-year-old...
wxxv25.com
Reticent Warriors Tactics trains officers on the Gulf Coast
Reticent Warriors Tactics, a company based out of Savannah, Georgia, came to the Coast to help law enforcement improve and advance their skillsets. The courses and seminars teach mindset, shooting skills, and tactics that work in the real world. For the last two days, Bay St. Louis Police Department practiced fundamentals of patrol and tactical rifles and then will move forward starting tomorrow to advance tactical rifle training.
wxxv25.com
18-wheeler overturns on I-10 in Harrison County on Saturday
An investigation is underway into the cause of a weekend accident that shut down traffic for a time on I-10 in Harrison County. Around 9 Saturday night, a semi-truck going eastbound on I-10 was approaching the County Farm Road/ Long Beach exit when it jumped the median and crashed into the westbound lanes.
wxxv25.com
Blood Center and Singing River team up to hold blood drive in Pascagoula
There’s no better time to donate blood than Blood Donor Awareness Month!. The Blood Center hosted a blood drive at First Presbyterian Church on behalf of Singing River Health System. There has been a nationwide blood shortage since COVID-19 and the blood amount needed is constantly struggling to be...
wxxv25.com
Women’s Resource Center hosting 2023 Baby Bottle Boomerang Drive
Every January, the Women’s Resource Center in Gulfport hosts a Baby Bottle Boomerang Drive to help fund the services the nonprofit clinic offers. The center supports those facing unplanned pregnancies and their babies, from free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds to getting help with baby resources or prenatal and parenting classes.
wxxv25.com
Parts of Government St. closing in Ocean Springs for sewer repairs
Looking ahead to tomorrow, a stretch of Government Street in Ocean Springs will be closed for a few days for sewer repairs. Starting at 8 tomorrow morning, one block of Government Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to Magnolia Avenue will be closed until Sunday at 5 p.m. so crews can make those repairs, that’s the block between the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center and the YMCA.
wxxv25.com
Bellamy Brothers returning to Pascagoula for Grand Magnolia show
After performing a sold-out, standing-room-only show in Pascagoula in February, the legendary Bellamy Brothers will return to The Grand Magnolia Ballroom on March 3. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show, which is presented by Roy’s Bar, are already on sale at grandmagmusic.com and at Scranton’s Restaurant in Pascagoula. The March show, like the previous one, is expected to sell out because The Grand Magnolia Ballroom is one of the more intimate venues the Grammy Award-nominated group will play on its 2023 world tour.
wxxv25.com
Ukrainian bishop visits Our Lady of the Gulf in Bay St. Louis
The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Kyiv, Ukraine visited South Mississippi over the weekend to celebrate mass and talk about the plight his country is facing in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Voices joined together with one prayer: peace. As the Russia-Ukraine War continues to escalate,...
wxxv25.com
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church holds Wild Game Feast in Ocean Springs
A wild time was had at Dr. Martin King Jr. Memorial Park in Ocean Springs. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has hosted a ‘Wild Game Feast’ at MLK Park for more than 30 years. The event exudes aromas of an exotic fair and is held every year to celebrate...
wxxv25.com
COVID Vaccine hesitancy listening session planned in Gulfport
John Whitfield joins us today to talk about COVID and vaccine hesitancy and an upcoming event sponsored by Climb CDC Family Enrichment Center that will tackle those topics. The session takes place January 24th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Orange Grove Community Center.
wxxv25.com
George County Quarterback Deuce Knight offered by Auburn
George County Quarterback Deuce Knight is the recipient of another Division I offer. Today, the sophomore sensation added Auburn to his bag. He’s now up to six offers total in addition to Indiana, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Tulsa. Knight flashing the Power Five potential in 2022, throwing...
wxxv25.com
High School Boys Basketball: Biloxi vs. Raymond
With everybody off school for MLK Day, not too many local sporting events to cover, especially at the high school level, but an extra special MLK Classic in the Metro today, known as the Rumble in the South. Biloxi taking on Raymond at Mississippi College in what’s being considered a...
wxxv25.com
Makin’ Groceries in Biloxi selling allergy-friendly King Cakes
It’s King Cake season and one local plant-based café specializes in making King Cakes that are ideal for individuals with dietary restrictions. Makin’ Groceries on Howard Avenue in Biloxi dishes out vegan and gluten-free King Cakes during Carnival season, both of which are dairy-free, egg-free, and refined-sugar free.
wxxv25.com
Pool opening at YMCA in Ocean Springs tomorrow
After two months of renovations, YMCA’s pool in Ocean Springs is finally opening tomorrow at 5 a.m. The renovation cost $145,000 to do. In the pool, it has a brand new coat and seal along the concrete pool. The tiles that were coming undone are now fixed. Along the outside, the pool has brand new paint and light fixtures.
wxxv25.com
King Cake competition at the Ocean Springs Visitors Center
What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than eating a wide assortment of King Cake?. The Ocean Springs Chamber is hosting its annual King Cake Contest! Until February 28th, people are invited to come inside the visitors center, taste the Mardi Gras treats available, and then rate the dessert on a scale of one to five. The desserts switch out every four days to receive the same voting window.
wxxv25.com
Making vegan and gluten free King Cakes at Makin’ Groceries in Biloxi
Since King Cake season is in full swing, we decided to visit on spot specializing in cakes for those with dietary restrictions. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf has more.
wxxv25.com
YMCA pool now open, renovations complete
Good news for Ocean Springs swimmers: after two months of renovations, the YMCA pool is open once again. The concrete pool has a brand-new coat and seal. Tiles that were coming undone have also been fixed. Along the outside, the pool has new paint and light fixtures. The renovation cost...
wxxv25.com
Paradise Pier and Margaritaville Resort Job Fair
Today, Paradise Pier Fun Park and Margaritaville Resort Biloxi hosted a job fair. Both businesses are looking for motivated individuals to join their teams. The fair featured a variety of positions from amusement park ride operators to hotel and restaurant staff. Paradise Pier Fun Park is the long-awaited new addition...
Comments / 0