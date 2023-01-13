Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious InjuryOnlyHomersTampa, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Did Tom Brady Just Play His Last Game?OnlyHomersTampa, FL
Unique Dental Office in Tampa Features Animal Fostering Discounts, Massage Chairs, Whitening Lounge & MoreUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
This Clearwater firm projected to earn $70M
Bart Knellinger isn’t following suit in the family line of dentistry; however, his knowledge of innovative medical tech and marketing abilities have significantly boosted his family’s business and has led to the formation of a new company. Knellinger, a Palm Harbor native, is the founder of Clearwater-based Progressive...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa ranks among the most overpriced rental markets
A new Florida Atlantic University study shows that Florida is home to nine of the most overpriced rental markets in the U.S., with Tampa Bay coming in seventh. Cape Coral, Miami and North Port took the top three spots. The report states that local rents are nearly 11% higher than they should be, which is well above the national average rental premium of 7.4%. Read the full study here.
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 2-6 in Lakewood Ranch
A home in Lake View Estates at Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. George Elliott Mitchell and Herbert Clark West, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14839 Como Circle to Eric Audette and Wendy Jestings, of Bradenton, for $3,509,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,314 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,085,500 in 2020.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida
I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
stpetecatalyst.com
Housing authority may fund $39M residential project
A developer wanting to create hundreds of affordable apartments in the county may be able to receive $39 million to finance the project. On Tuesday, Pinellas County Commissioners will review adopting a resolution allowing the housing finance authority to issue $39 million of multifamily housing revenue bonds for the landowner and operator, OK Riverside LLC, to redevelop a Tarpon Springs property.
businessobserverfl.com
The week brought hotel sale, bookstore news, Publix-anchored shopping center sale
Lay your head: The Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport, a 90-room hotel just off Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, has been sold. To whom and for how much is not known. The firm behind the sale, DSH Hotel Acquisitions, didn’t respond to an email seeking the name of the buyer or the sale price and Lee County property records haven’t been updated. DSH says it marketed the property “confidentially” and that a contract was in place within 60 days. The undisclosed — for now — Florida buyer paid cash.
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Spectacular Waterfront Masterpiece in The Heart of Sarasota, Florida for Sale at $5.5 Million
3940 Elysian Woods Lane Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, Sarasota, Florida is a mature landscaped estate is nestled on 1.47 acres and completely private in a small, gated community with only eight homes, was built with meticulous craftsmanship and bespoke finishes throughout. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, please contact Carissa Pelczynski (Phone: 631-872-3411) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sells
Sarasota locals have dubbed the three-story home on Lido Key "the Pirate House" because of the pirate statue that was a permanent fixture on the balcony. This home offers over 5100 square feet of indoor living space and another 3,000+ square feet of outdoor space including balconies and patios. It is located steps away from Lido Beach with distant views of the Gulf of Mexico. The sunset views must be spectacular! The attached garage provides over 1400 square feet and was featured as a twelve car garage.
Hotbins: Tampa shoppers go wild for Amazon resale store where prices drop daily
"We start at $12 on Friday and then our prices drop daily. Saturday is $10, Sunday is $8 and then it drops $2 a day until Wednesday. Then, we clear all the bins," store manager Mike Ijak explained. "Items that originally cost above $100, they're saving like 70%-80% off and it does help against inflation."
suncoastnews.com
FarmNet promotes community through food
NEW PORT RICHEY — One of the first customers at the Collard Green Festival at Grand Gardens in New Port Richey on Jan. 7 was the city’s mayor, Rob Marlowe, who said he came because “my wife likes collard greens.” Marlowe was also there to show support for the community garden, which hosts nearly 30 plots where residents can grow organic, chemical-free produce.
fox13news.com
Keystone, Odessa residents fight back against planned housing development
TAMPA, Fla. - People are moving to Florida in record numbers. According to the US Census Bureau, Florida is the fastest growing state in the nation. As people continue to move to the state, more housing developments are popping up – including one in Keystone, Odessa. It’s known for...
suncoastnews.com
Hernando News Briefs
BROOKSVILLE — Seats are now available for Live Oak Theatre’s Mainstage production of “The Sound of Music” and its Acorn Theatre production of “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.”. “The Sound of Music” will be performed from March 17 through April 2. “Singin’ in the...
Hillsborough school rezoning could impact home values
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — South Tampa homeowners like Adam Cheslock are pushing back against two of the Hillsborough school rezoning proposals. “We would not have looked here if the school zones were not the school zones that they are,” Cheslock told 8 On Your Side outside his new home. Parents have told News Channel 8 […]
Tampa Bay home prices' rise predicted to continue
One of the hottest topics of last year was Tampa Bay's hot housing market. Here's what some experts say we can expect this year. State of play: Zillow predicts home prices will increase in the Tampa area in 2023. Other markets that saw huge increases during the pandemic are now slowing down, but not us.
stpeterising.com
St. Pete’s first dog waterpark and bar Mutts & Martinis is under construction in the Grand Central District
St. Petersburg, already the nation’s most dog-friendly city, is about to become even more accommodating to canines with the highly anticipated Mutts and Martinis on track to open in March. The brainchild of Natalie Conner, owner of Love My Dog Resort and Playground, which has locations in downtown St....
tampabeacon.com
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA — Children will dress up like pirates to walk down Bayshore Boulevard Saturday, Jan. 21, for the 76th year of the Gasparilla Children’s Parade. This family-friendly parade takes place along Bayshore Boulevard from Bay to Bay Boulevard from 4-6 p.m., moving north to Edison Avenue. Parade applications...
St. Pete’s iconic Don CeSar hotel turns 95
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The iconic Don CeSar hotel celebrated the 95th anniversary of its opening on Monday. The Don CeSar, also known as St. Pete Beach’s “Pink Palace,” was built in 1928 by real estate businessman Thomas Rowe as a tribute to a past love and a place for the rich to […]
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commissioners want new rental communities to look nicer
DADE CITY — Last year, Pasco County commissioners approved development rules to ensure that new housing communities would have landscaping and home-style variations. Now the county is looking at requiring the same kinds of rules in new communities with stand-alone homes targeting renters. A few such subdivisions have been...
fox13news.com
Clearwater jewelry maker transforms found items into wearable works of art
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Jewelry maker Lauralie Bradford has spent years using whatever materials she could find to create new products for her Clearwater-based business The Genesis. "I would be thrifting. I would be going outside looking for materials," Bradford said. "I've always really believed in trying to use what's around...
