Livingston, NJ

Christmas Tree Recycling in Livingston Continues Through Jan. 31

By Danielle Santola
 4 days ago

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Township of Livingston is reminding residents that Tuesday, Jan. 31 is the last day for this year's Christmas Tree Collection and Recycling program.

Residents can leave their undecorated live-cut Christmas trees at the curb to be collected Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Livingston Department of Public Works employees will chip the trees into mulch that will then be made available to residents for pickup at no cost. The mulch created from the trees can be used in flowerbeds and garden borders.

The Christmas tree collection program saves the cost of garbage disposal, as the township is charged by weight to remove bulk items. More than 1,000 trees are collected every year as part of this program.

Visit livingstonnj.org/GarbageRecycling for more information or contact the Department of Public Works at 973-992-5000 ext. 5522

