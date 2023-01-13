ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

After 100 Years Near Waterfront, PSE&G Will Move Electric Equipment

By Neill Borowski
 3 days ago

CAMDEN, NJ – For nearly 100 years, the building and its yard full of electrical equipment powered Camden homes and businesses.

Sitting near the Delaware River waterfront, it has seen massive change in the city since 1927, including the rise – and fall – of the Riverfront State Prison, which was built next door in 1985 and torn down in 2010. Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park stands in its place.

Now, realizing the facility is dated and subject to the risk of flooding from the river in a major storm event, Public Service Electric & Gas plans to turn the 29 State St. site into a gravel-covered lot and move its giant electricity distribution station to 1130 Cooper St., well away from sources of flooding.

PSE&G on Thursday night received unanimous approval from the city's Planning Board to demolish the building, remove the electrical power equipment and cover the parcel of about one acre with gravel.

The land, in an industrial zone and the North Camden Waterfront Redevelopment Area, will be sold by the utility, the PSE&G lawyer, Thomas Letizia, told the board.

He said the existing substation will continue to operate until the new one is online and then the building would be demolished.

Neil Pieszchala, a PSE&G electric distribution project manager, told board members the utility expects the switchover to be complete in January of next year. The building's foundation is eight feet below grade and would be removed and filled in.

City Public Works Director Keith Walker, also a member of the Planning Board, asked how PSE&G would make sure no PCB pollutants spill on the site when the transformers are removed. The utility removes the transformers with the oil inside and it should not be an issue, he was told.

Steven Nascimento, a remediation project manager with PSE&G, said the nearly century-old site will be inspected and the soil will be tested to make sure no pollutants are left behind. He said PSE&G takes that responsibility before selling property and would not sell it if it were contaminated.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

