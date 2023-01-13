Denville School Board Chief Excited About 2023 Challenges

DENVILLE, NJ – There will be some challenges in the days ahead, but Denville School Board President Dino Cappello said he believes the district is in good hands for 2023.

Speaking at the board’s recent reorganization meeting, Cappello said he’s looking forward to the hard work.

“I’m really excited about this coming year,” he said. “It’s going to be a big year. We have a lot going on. A lot of big things.”

Topping the list of items on the school board’s to-do list is completing a new strategic plan for the district, according to the board president. The public had a chance to weigh-in on the 5-year plan at three meetings late last year.

"The Strategic Planning Process creates an organizational vision for the school district that will direct, motivate and inspire all members of the community to work together to advance student achievement," the district said in a recent statement. "The Strategic Planning Process evaluates three important questions: Where we are now? Where do we want to be in 5 years? How are we going to get there?"

Cappello said the effort is worthwhile.

“We have the finalization of our strategic plan and we’ve seen, at least I did, from our last strategic plan, the 5-year plan has a really big impact on what we do and how the district is run,” he said. “So, I’m really excited to dig into that; come up with a plan, come up with all the action items and at least start to implement that.”

But Cappello said there will be other hurdles to clear in what he characterized as a “big year” ahead.

“We’re going to be negotiating all our labor contracts,” he noted. “We have to deal with staff shortages, the academic achievement and health-and-wellness post COVID. There’s a lot of work to do, but I have to say I’m really excited about this group. I can’t think of a better group of people at the right time and the right place.”

