Denville, NJ

Denville School Board Chief Excited About 2023 Challenges

By Fred J. Aun
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

DENVILLE, NJ – There will be some challenges in the days ahead, but Denville School Board President Dino Cappello said he believes the district is in good hands for 2023.

Speaking at the board’s recent reorganization meeting, Cappello said he’s looking forward to the hard work.

“I’m really excited about this coming year,” he said. “It’s going to be a big year. We have a lot going on. A lot of big things.”

Topping the list of items on the school board’s to-do list is completing a new strategic plan for the district, according to the board president. The public had a chance to weigh-in on the 5-year plan at three meetings late last year.

"The Strategic Planning Process creates an organizational vision for the school district that will direct, motivate and inspire all members of the community to work together to advance student achievement," the district said in a recent statement. "The Strategic Planning Process evaluates three important questions: Where we are now? Where do we want to be in 5 years? How are we going to get there?"

Cappello said the effort is worthwhile.

“We have the finalization of our strategic plan and we’ve seen, at least I did, from our last strategic plan, the 5-year plan has a really big impact on what we do and how the district is run,” he said. “So, I’m really excited to dig into that; come up with a plan, come up with all the action items and at least start to implement that.”

But Cappello said there will be other hurdles to clear in what he characterized as a “big year” ahead.

“We’re going to be negotiating all our labor contracts,” he noted. “We have to deal with staff shortages, the academic achievement and health-and-wellness post COVID. There’s a lot of work to do, but I have to say I’m really excited about this group. I can’t think of a better group of people at the right time and the right place.”

TAPinto.net

Berkeley Heights Public Schools and Watchung Borough School District come together as part of the Fiserv Innovation Network (FIN)

On November 29, 2022, administrators from Berkeley Heights Public Schools and Watchung Borough School District came together at 100 Connell Park to celebrate their partnerships with each other and with Fiserv, a global company, as part of the Fiserv Innovation Network (FIN). It was the first time that the group was able to gather in order to take the Fiserv Innovation Center Tour in Connell Park, and visit the facility where selected students will be participating in enrichment classes led by Fiserv engineers and team members, and teachers. In an effort to foster collaborative relationships that would advance our students’ learning...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union County Teen Helps Cranford Kids Learn to Code

CRANFORD, NJ - Union County Magnet High School senior Aashi Mishra has turned her pandemic hobby of coding into a program that inspires the next generation of computer science kids.  "I love teaching kids about the field because it's a skill that they can also use to enhance the work that they want to do in the future," Mishra, a Westfield resident, told TAPinto Cranford. "Whether they want to combine computer science with medicine, environmental science, or marketing, having a background in computer science can only be an asset." Last year, Mishra launched a program called Codified at the Westfield Memorial Library , and brought this same program to the...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Summit Public Schools' 'Start Strong' Testing Results Presented at January Board of Education Meeting

SUMMIT, NJ - The winter break over, the Summit Board of Education was back at work on January 12 at a sparely attended Board meeting that lasted less than an hour. Board Member Joseph Porac was absent due to a work conflict, and Board Member Donna Miller attended virtually via a laptop set up at her place on the dais. The meeting opened with a presentation by Dr. Joseph Cordero, the District’s director of curriculum and instruction, on the results of the fall 2022 'Start Strong' testing. 'Start Strong' is a series of short tests, first mandated in the fall of 2021 by the...
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Belmar Elementary’s Aftercare Program returns after COVID Hiatus

BELMAR, NJ — Belmar Elementary School has brought back its before-and-after school Champions program. The program has been held off in recent years due to COVID precautions, however, became available once again this month.  The program offers “learning activities, help with homework, healthy snacks, and lots of fun, all within the safety and comfort of the Belmar Elementary School.” The staff of Champions are educators themselves and can assist with keeping the children up-to-date on their studies and making sure they’re entertained. “We want a long-term solution for Belmar and Lake Como families. We hope this service can offer parents the flexibility and...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack Education Association Member, Caseen Gaines Receives 2023 Dr. Judith Owens Spirit Award

Hackensack, NJ - On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Hackensack Education Association’s Caseen Gaines accepted the 2023 Dr. Judith Owens Spirit Award at the New Jersey Education Association’s (NJEA) Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Human and Civil Rights Celebration.    NJEA is the premier labor union in the nation for serious educators and support professionals who want to protect and advance their careers. Their goal is to put students and public school employees first and to ensure that every child has access to an excellent public school that cares for their academic, social, emotional, and physical well-being.   The 2023 Dr. Judith M. Owens Spirit...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Despite Infusion of COVID Money, Roxbury Manager Pushes for Budget Austerity

ROXBURY, NJ – Municipal budget review time is here and Roxbury Township Manager John Shepherd has presented the first phase: A Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for 2023. He did so with a warning, stressing that Roxbury may not be able to afford all the capital improvements it envisioned as recently as last year, at least if the Roxbury Mayor and Council are intent on minimizing tax increases. “Significant forces have impacted the 2023 CIP,” Shepherd said in a letter to the mayor and council. “Stubborn inflation, coupled with an historic increase in health insurance premiums thanks to the State of New Jersey, will...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Relaunches NJ's Only Financial Empowerment Center at FEC Day Event

PATERSON, NJ – Mayor Andre Sayegh, was joined by Iran Lissner, Director of the Office of Financial Empowerment, and NJCDC CEO Bob Guarasci, Tuesday to announce the relaunch of the Paterson Financial Empowerment Center (FEC). The announcement came on FEC Day, created by the Office of Financial Empowerment for residents to learn more about the Center and sign up if interested.  City of Paterson staff and community members were invited to take advantage of the relaunch by meeting the counselors on-site and getting a head start on scheduling their free one-on-one counseling sessions.  “When we first kicked off the Financial Empowerment Center we were able...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Township of Maplewood and Department of Community Services Announced New Manager of Arts and Culture

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - The Township of Maplewood and the Department of Community Services announce Sally Unsworth as the Manager of Arts & Culture effective January 17, 2023. Unsworth, a South Orange resident, joins Maplewood Township after serving as Seton Village Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) Coordinator in South Orange. “We are very familiar with Sally’s recent work in Seton Village as well as her long-time advocacy for the arts locally,” says Melissa Mancuso, Director of the Department of Community Services. “She has a deep commitment to accessible, inclusive, and dynamic programming, and we are thrilled that she can hit the ground running...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Survey Results - Should the Wayne Council Vote to Make Mayor Full-Time?

WAYNE, NJ – Tonight, the Wayne Town Council will meet and decide on the ordinance that would make the mayor’s position full-time with a salary of $140,000 per year, plus benefits. TAPinto Wayne offered up an informal survey and 539 responses were collected. This was not a scientific survey, just one simple question with three possible choices. Should the Town Council Vote to Approve the Ordinance Making the Mayor's Position Full-Time? Choices were: Yes, No and Not Immediately. Please take the results of this survey with a large grain of salt. There are immoral people in this world who feel their political views...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Flemington Planning Comprehensive Community Safety Outreach Program

FLEMINGTON, NJ – The Flemington Borough Council is planning to launch a comprehensive community safety outreach program, with a particular focus on pedestrian and cyclist safety, following the death of a resident in a road accident Jan. 4 in neighboring Raritan Township. Santiago Felix Reyes-Olea, a long-time resident of Flemington, was riding his bike on Route 31 in Raritan when he was struck by a Ford Taurus while attempting to cross the northbound lane of the highway. The 50-year-old was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he died from his injures. Councilmember Susan Engelhardt remembered the tragedy...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HED: Central Ave. Development Discussions Continue During Madison Planning Board

Madison, NJ — The Madison Planning Board heard testimony for the third time regarding 3 Central Avenue —  one of two complementary proposals for the development of four-story mixed-use buildings in the historic district.  Astri Bailie led the meeting as the new chair, taking over the post from Steven Tombalakian. The Board heard testimony from Lisa Ellis, the borough’s director of business development, on existing concerns around parking for future residents of the development. Ellis testified that many available parking lot spots are not being used by tenants of existing downtown residential units. Of the 472 spots that make up the six...
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eagle Scout Court of Honor Held for Christopher Susnosky

MONTVILLE, NJ – Boy Scout Christopher Susnosky celebrated his Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Jan. 8, when Scouts and dignitaries gathered at the Montville Senior House to participate in the rite of passage for the 15-year-old Montville Township High School sophomore. Susnosky’s project involved cleaning the orange trail at the Montville Township Community Park, followed by blazing the trail.  A walkover bridge was built at the end of the trail over a small drainage ditch as part of the project, as well as installing a new map key at the end of the trail near the high school. He estimates...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Redevelopment Agency to Hold Reorganization and Regular Meeting on Wed.

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway Redevelopment Agency will meet on Wednesday, January 18, for both its annual reorganization meeting and its regular monthly meeting. The reorganization meeting will commence at 6:30 p.m., and the regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Council Chambers of Rahway City Hall, located at 1 City Hall Plaza. A copy of the January 18th agenda can be found here. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Relief Mental Health Celebrates Red Bank Clinic Opening

Red Bank, NJ – Relief Mental Health commemorated the opening of its 10th location yesterday with a ribbon cutting and an array of over 70 attendees including special guests Red Bank Mayor Billy Portman, Jennifer Eckhoff, Executive Director, Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, Monmouth County Commissioner and Human Services Liaison Susan Kiley and New Jersey State Senator Vin Gopal of the 11th District. The new clinic in Red Bank is Relief’s 2nd location in New Jersey with their Warren office opening in May 2021. “I think it’s important that we are destigmatizing mental health issues and this is another tool in the tool box. When...
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

CB Schools Struggle to Keep Students from Recording in the Classroom

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Central Bucks School District officials heard example after example of how students are violating policies prohibiting them from recording in the classroom and discussed strategies to make those policies stronger. At the Jan. 11 meeting of the district’s Policy Committee, Jason Jaffe, Director of Technology for the district, explained that he recently received a call from a school principal. A student had recorded a teacher talking to a parent then e-mailed the video to his friends. The parent’s father, who was a former CB employee, contacted the district to complain. The principal called Jaffe asking how to proceed. Weekly occurrences Jaffe said it’s...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

‘On Borrowed Time’: Westfield Resident Thanks Hospital Staff For Her Recovery

WESTFIELD, NJ — Layla Halterman is grateful she’s alive. The Westfield High School graduate was diagnosed with Steven-Johnson syndrome in 2017, a rare and serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes, that put her in the pediatric unit of Overlook Medical Center twice. “I was there for a good two to three weeks each time,” said Halterman, now a 22-year-old senior at Ursinus College. “I always like to joke that it was my second home at that point in my life.” Last week, Halterman returned to the hospital to thank the staff that helped her through the difficult time — people whom...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Spotswood PBA Local 225 Taking the Plunge

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Spotswood PBA Local 225 will be taking the plunge next month; the Polar Bear Plunge. Team Spotswood will be participating in the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, February 25. Plungers hit the beach at 12:45 p.m. and jump in at 1 p.m. All the proceeds from the event go to support Special Olympics New Jersey. Spotswood PBA Local 225 is asking residents to support their Polar Bear Plunge and help New Jersey's Special Olympic athletes as well. Donations can be made for Team Spotswood on their Polar Bear 2023 webpage. To date, the team has raised $270. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hudson County Commissioners Get Committee Assignments for 2023

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ - Hudson County Board of Commissioners’ Chairman Anthony Vainieri made the following assignments to committees and liaisons for the Hudson County Board of Commissioners for 2023: Commissioner Yraida Aponte-Lipski: Hudson County Planning Board New Jersey Association of Counties Board- Alternate Representative  Education Committee Environment, Health and Human Services Committee Family Services Committee Task Force on the Homeless Tourism and Cultural Affairs Women and Minority Affairs   Commissioner Fanny Cedeno Hudson County Open Space Advisory Board County Government Oversight and Policy Review Committee- Chairperson Economic Development and Housing  Senior Citizens & Veteran Affairs  Woman and Minority Affairs   Commissioner Albert Cifelli Comprehensive Economic Development Strategies Hudson County Improvement Authority- Representative Contracts Committee Ethics Committee- Chairperson  Environment Health and Human Services Committee Personnel...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
