Westfield, NJ

Holy Trinity School to Hold Open House on Sunday, Jan. 29

By John Mooney
 4 days ago

WESTFIELD, NJ — Holy Trinity School at 336 First Street in Westfield will be holding an open house on Sunday, Jan. 29 that will include tours of the school and teacher meet and greets. The open house will start at 11:30 a.m. and conclude at 1:30 p.m.

"Holy Trinity School provides opportunities for students to grow in faith, friendship, and academics," said Principal of Holy Trinty School, Dr. Adele Ellis. "These are the moments in which we 'teach more.'”

Holy Trinity School is a Blue Ribbon School, a high standard for an elite group of schools throughout the nation. Holy Trinity is also Middle States Accredited, with all graduating eighth graders being accepted to their high school of choice, along with earning approximately $600,000 in total scholarship awards from various high schools.

"For over one hundred years, Holy Trinity School has educated students with the values and traditions of the Catholic faith and the vision of the education needed to be the successful leaders of our greater community," said Dr. Ellis. "If you are looking for a school that not only teaches academics, a place where everyone will know your child by name, a place where your child will be loved and nurtured, consider Holy Trinity School."

For more information about the open house or Holy Trinity School, call 908-233-0484 or visit holytrinityschool.org.

Sayreville Senior Center Activities Calendar for January 2023

SAYREVILLE, NJ - The Sayreville Senior Citizen Center at 423 Main St, Sayreville, NJ has released their Activities Schedule for the month of January 2023. Listed below are the dates and times of each activity: Nutrition Center:                           Daily Aerobics:                                       Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays                      9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Art Canvas:                                   Thursday, January 19                                              10:00 a.m. Billards:                                         Tuesdays Crochet/Knitting:                           Wednesday, January 18                                          1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Scrabble:                                       Tuesdays                                                                 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Strength Training:                          Tuesday                                                                   11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Balance/Stability:                           Thursday Arts and Crafts:                              Mondays                                                                  1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Fit for Life:                                      Wednesdays                                                            10:30 - 11:15 a.m. Computer Lab:                               Daily                                                                         8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Commission on Aging Meeting:     Thursday, January 19                                              2 p.m.  
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Registration for the School District of the Chatham's Tuition-Based Full-Day Kindergarten Lottery is Now Open

CHATHAM, NJ -- Registration for the School District of the Chathams tuition-based full-day kindergarten lottery program for the 2023-2024 school year is now open. There will be 20 slots available through the lottery in each of the three elementary schools - Southern Boulevard, Washington Avenue and Milton Avenue. Registration and information on the full-day kindergarten lottery can be found HERE. Chatham, which offers half-day kindergarten program to all students, began its full-day kindergarten lottery system in 2019. In the current school year, there are 80 full-day kindergarten students in the district paying a tuition of $7,000 for the year. In September, Chatham Superintendent Michael LaSusa laid out a possible reconfiguration plan that would create enough space for the implementation of a full-day kindergarten program for the 2024-2025 school year.
CHATHAM, NJ
Volunteers Take a "Day On" for MLK Day of Service in Scotch Plains-Fanwood

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- An estimated 500 volunteers worked on some 40 different volunteer projects in 2023 as part of the community's  14th annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Scotch Plains.-Fanwood Volunteer opportunities took place at the JCC, the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA, All Saints Church, Immaculate Heart of Mary, and other locations throughout the community.  
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Girl Scouts Spend Day of Service in Rahway

RAHWAY, NJ — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one should expect that there would be multiple sites of charitable giving and volunteerism, even in just the town of Rahway, as the holiday is, as TAPinto Rahway noted earlier today, the only federal holiday that is designated by Congress as a national day of service. At Rahway's St. Thomas the Apostle Byzantine Catholic Church, we once again caught some adults and young people in the act of doing some good for the community and their neighbors. Girl Scout Service Unit 53, which serves the Girl Scout troops of Clark, Garwood, and Winfield...
RAHWAY, NJ
Westfield Honors Legacy of MLK, Reflects on Local Actions

WESTFIELD, NJ — A column of people marched through downtown Westfield Monday, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The march preceded Westfield’s 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Commemoration Service held at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, where community leaders prayed and reflected on the town’s progress toward social and racial justice. “Through this past year we’ve continued our mission to use education, outreach and activism to keep racial and social justice on the minds of our neighbors and by honoring the past and creating an inclusive present and future for our town,” said Elizabeth Wolf, president...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Eagle Scout Court of Honor Held for Christopher Susnosky

MONTVILLE, NJ – Boy Scout Christopher Susnosky celebrated his Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Jan. 8, when Scouts and dignitaries gathered at the Montville Senior House to participate in the rite of passage for the 15-year-old Montville Township High School sophomore. Susnosky’s project involved cleaning the orange trail at the Montville Township Community Park, followed by blazing the trail.  A walkover bridge was built at the end of the trail over a small drainage ditch as part of the project, as well as installing a new map key at the end of the trail near the high school. He estimates...
MONTVILLE, NJ
Hackensack Education Association Member, Caseen Gaines Receives 2023 Dr. Judith Owens Spirit Award

Hackensack, NJ - On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Hackensack Education Association’s Caseen Gaines accepted the 2023 Dr. Judith Owens Spirit Award at the New Jersey Education Association’s (NJEA) Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Human and Civil Rights Celebration.    NJEA is the premier labor union in the nation for serious educators and support professionals who want to protect and advance their careers. Their goal is to put students and public school employees first and to ensure that every child has access to an excellent public school that cares for their academic, social, emotional, and physical well-being.   The 2023 Dr. Judith M. Owens Spirit...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Community Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ (Jan. 17, 2023) - More than 300 people gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of social justice and civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County’s 34th memorial breakfast on Jan. 13 at the Sheraton Eatontown Hotel.  “The Y is so happy to be together again as a community to honor Dr. King,” said YMCA President and CEO Laurie Goganzer. “For the past two years we carried on this cherished tradition by gathering virtually because of the pandemic, but it sure is special to come together from all corners of our...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Hundreds Contribute to Livingston's 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston Committee for Diversity & Inclusion (LCDI) held its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Day of Service on Monday at the Livingston Senior and Community Center, where many organizations conducted service projects and several speakers shared thoughts on equality and peace with several hundred participants. Mayor Michael Vieira welcomed attendees and thanked LCDI members for organizing the event, including co-chairs Nalit Patel and Asha Samant as well as former co-chairs Alyse Heilpren and Saba Kahn. “If only Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was alive today, and if he could take a look at our town of Livingston—a...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Football, Plainfield? No, it's the 2023 Soup & C.E.R.E.A.L. Bowl

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Netherwood Heights Neighbors, a nonprofit community group in Plainfield, is collecting cereal, shelf-stable milk and cans of soup for Children Eating Right Excel At Life, its 2023 Soup & C.E.R.E.A.L. Bowl initiative, to aid the Star Fish Food Pantry's efforts. Each month, Star Fish gives more than 150 boxes of cereal and over 300 cans of soup to in need families. The organization has been serving the Plainfield area for over half a century. This year, due to a shortage, partly due to avian influenza that has affected almost 58 million birds in hundreds of commercial and backyard flocks...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Acts of Service, Words of Inspiration at MLK Day Event in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The man in the wheelchair with the grey-speckled beard and his jeans folded above the knee where his leg has been amputated was handed a new backpack and a bagged lunch with the message “You are loved” hand-printed on it. “Thank you,” he said, running his eyes over the backpack with appreciation. “Bless you.” On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this karaoke club-turned-community center on George Street was the place where about 25 people worked assembly-line style to pack brown paper bags with sandwiches and snacks. The Trappy Hour Lounge & Event Space was where food, hygiene kits and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Jersey Cares Arrives in Rahway for MLK Day

RAHWAY, NJ — On Monday, January 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, TAPinto Rahway received word that something exciting was taking place over at Franklin Elementary School. So we made our way over there at about 10 a.m. to see for ourselves. As it turns out, something exciting was happening indeed. Members of Jersey Cares, a nonprofit organization that arranges volunteer opportunities for groups and individuals throughout the Garden State, had set up shop in Franklin's cafeteria, as about 150 people, both children and adults, worked busily on one project or another. Upon our arrival, we met Michelle Dee, Jersey Care's chief operating officer,...
RAHWAY, NJ
Rahway Elementary School Teacher Publishes Children's Book, Spreads Message of Love and Support

RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway has written recently about several children's authors with Rahway connections who visited the district's elementary schools. Most recently, we also published a story about a children's author from a neighboring town. See those stories here, here, and here. But, then, when Roosevelt School paraprofessional Wendy DeChellis reached out to alert us to the fact that the school had its very own in-house children's author, we thought it was about time we learned more. Laura Elizabeth Necci is a PSD (Preschool Student with a Disability) teacher in Roosevelt. Her book, Luna the Lion, was just published in November by Halo Publishing International and emphasizes some of...
RAHWAY, NJ
‘On Borrowed Time’: Westfield Resident Thanks Hospital Staff For Her Recovery

WESTFIELD, NJ — Layla Halterman is grateful she’s alive. The Westfield High School graduate was diagnosed with Steven-Johnson syndrome in 2017, a rare and serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes, that put her in the pediatric unit of Overlook Medical Center twice. “I was there for a good two to three weeks each time,” said Halterman, now a 22-year-old senior at Ursinus College. “I always like to joke that it was my second home at that point in my life.” Last week, Halterman returned to the hospital to thank the staff that helped her through the difficult time — people whom...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Westside Community Center clean up planned on MLK Jr. Day

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Westside Community Center Historic Renovation Association will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the 60th anniversary of his “I Have a Dream” speech with a day of service.  Community members are invited to a Westside Community Center clean up taking place on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; Monday, January 16 beginning at 10 a.m. at the community center located at 115 Dewitt Ave.  "This clean up on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is so very important,” said Felicia Simmons, executive director and president of the Westside Community Center.   “It is more than just a bag of leaves and clean pathways, it is the community's chance to welcome back the Westside with their own hands,” said Simmons.  Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact Simmons at (347) 374-1133.  MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities, according to AmeriCorps.com. 
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Journey Through 'Scenic Union County' at Commissioners' Gallery Through Jan. 27

ELIZABETH, NJ - Select works of photographer Jacki Dickert comprise 'Scenic Union County', on display now through January 27 at the Commissioners’ Gallery in Elizabeth. Dickert’s photographs have been showcased in both solo and group shows at galleries throughout New Jersey, and her work has been published in magazines, book covers and numerous online blogs. Having taught at Winfield Elementary School for 18 years before retiring in 2019 to devote herself to art and the arts community full time, she now teaches photography classes to people of all ages, and is an active member of the Camera Naturalist Photo Club and speaker and judge throughout the NJ...
ELIZABETH, NJ
CB Schools Struggle to Keep Students from Recording in the Classroom

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Central Bucks School District officials heard example after example of how students are violating policies prohibiting them from recording in the classroom and discussed strategies to make those policies stronger. At the Jan. 11 meeting of the district’s Policy Committee, Jason Jaffe, Director of Technology for the district, explained that he recently received a call from a school principal. A student had recorded a teacher talking to a parent then e-mailed the video to his friends. The parent’s father, who was a former CB employee, contacted the district to complain. The principal called Jaffe asking how to proceed. Weekly occurrences Jaffe said it’s...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Berkeley Heights Public Schools and Watchung Borough School District come together as part of the Fiserv Innovation Network (FIN)

On November 29, 2022, administrators from Berkeley Heights Public Schools and Watchung Borough School District came together at 100 Connell Park to celebrate their partnerships with each other and with Fiserv, a global company, as part of the Fiserv Innovation Network (FIN). It was the first time that the group was able to gather in order to take the Fiserv Innovation Center Tour in Connell Park, and visit the facility where selected students will be participating in enrichment classes led by Fiserv engineers and team members, and teachers. In an effort to foster collaborative relationships that would advance our students’ learning...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
Trash Talk at a Council Meeting Lights a Creative Spark for a Princeton Lecturer

Princeton, NJ –Normally we don’t take note of student performances at Princeton University. There are a lot of them, and you can try to keep track by consulting the university’s main events calendar, as well as some of the other calendars maintained by individual programs. But one coming up on Friday, January 20, at the Drapkin Studio in the Lewis Center for the Arts is irresistible to anyone – like us – who has sat through all too many municipal meetings with their assorted laughable moments, melodramatic turns, and general histrionics. Theater lecturer Aaron Landsman's freshman seminar will present a 35-minute...
PRINCETON, NJ
