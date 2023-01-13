Holy Trinity School to Hold Open House on Sunday, Jan. 29

WESTFIELD, NJ — Holy Trinity School at 336 First Street in Westfield will be holding an open house on Sunday, Jan. 29 that will include tours of the school and teacher meet and greets. The open house will start at 11:30 a.m. and conclude at 1:30 p.m.

"Holy Trinity School provides opportunities for students to grow in faith, friendship, and academics," said Principal of Holy Trinty School, Dr. Adele Ellis. "These are the moments in which we 'teach more.'”

Holy Trinity School is a Blue Ribbon School, a high standard for an elite group of schools throughout the nation. Holy Trinity is also Middle States Accredited, with all graduating eighth graders being accepted to their high school of choice, along with earning approximately $600,000 in total scholarship awards from various high schools.

"For over one hundred years, Holy Trinity School has educated students with the values and traditions of the Catholic faith and the vision of the education needed to be the successful leaders of our greater community," said Dr. Ellis. "If you are looking for a school that not only teaches academics, a place where everyone will know your child by name, a place where your child will be loved and nurtured, consider Holy Trinity School."

For more information about the open house or Holy Trinity School, call 908-233-0484 or visit holytrinityschool.org.







