McCauley Named District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year

Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In addition to his...
Camp Cullom to Host The Great Backyard Bird Count

Bird lovers far and wide are invited to Camp Cullom Saturday February 18 from 2pm to 4pm. Camp Cullom will host “The Great Backyard Bird Count” complete with training and a checklist for your observations, Hot Chocolate and Snacks. The Great Backyard Bird Count contributes to understanding global...
Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol

Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
Scholarships Available for Frankfort Seniors Through Education Foundation

The Frankfort Education Foundation announces that their 2023 scholarship applications are now open to graduating seniors of Frankfort Senior High School. The Frankfort Education Foundation’s mission is to break through educational barriers for as many students as they can, and as a result, to have a community who is educated and interested in making their future the best it can be. What do they mean by “breaking educational barriers?” Barriers look different for every student. To seniors, it might be a financial barrier to attend college. By offering scholarships to seniors we can make their higher education dreams a reality.
