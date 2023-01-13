ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Anaheim is looking for candidates to replace former councilman

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Wednesday is the last day the city will accept applications for Anaheim District 4 residents to represent their neighborhood district on the city council. The Anaheim City Council is looking for candidates to replace former Councilman Avelino Valencia, who vacated the District 4 seat in December shortly after winning the state 68th Assembly District, which includes Anaheim and parts of central Orange County.
spectrumnews1.com

Man in custody in death of woman at street takeover on Christmas Day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A motorist allegedly responsible for fatally injuring a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day was arrested in New Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Dante Chapple Young, 28, of Orange County, was arrested Friday on a murder warrant in Albuquerque, where...
spectrumnews1.com

Couple found love, life's work at Santa Monica Playhouse

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Love at first sight sounds like a fairytale, but for Evelyn Rudie and Chris DeCarlo, it happened twice. Both fell in love with acting as children. For DeCarlo, it was in his kindergarten play when he portrayed a mouse. “I did my first play at...
