ANAHEIM, Calif. — Wednesday is the last day the city will accept applications for Anaheim District 4 residents to represent their neighborhood district on the city council. The Anaheim City Council is looking for candidates to replace former Councilman Avelino Valencia, who vacated the District 4 seat in December shortly after winning the state 68th Assembly District, which includes Anaheim and parts of central Orange County.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO