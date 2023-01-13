Nascar Playoffs and Indycar/Nascar Truck Events Highlight Full Calendar of Racing an Entertainment in 2023

23XI Racing announced today that the team will field a third car for the Daytona 500 with racing legend Travis Pastrana set to drive the No. 67 Black Rifle Coffee Company Toyota Camry TRD. The race will be Pastrana’s inaugural entry in the NASCAR Cup Series and his third time in a stock car at Daytona International Speedway, where he finished 10th in the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener. Eric Phillips will serve as crew chief for the No. 67 team.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO