Nascar Playoffs and Indycar/Nascar Truck Events Highlight Full Calendar of Racing an Entertainment in 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
Busch, Reddick and Cindric Complete First Day of Goodyear Tire Test, Take in Some Downtown Austin Culture
Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric officially got the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) preseason underway Monday with a two-day Goodyear Tire test at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). Reddick and Cindric also got a step on the competition for Texas fashion when they return for the March 26 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.
NASCAR Announces Pinty’s Series Schedule for Historic 2023 Season
Building off one of the most successful seasons in NASCAR Pinty’s Series history, NASCAR today announced the 2023 schedule, featuring a record 14 races across Canada. With the success of last year’s dirt debut race at Ohsweken Speedway, the track will return to the schedule as a double-header event on Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Venturini Motorsports Tops the Board at Pre-season Testing
Venturini Motorsports (VMS) inaugurated the opening of the 2023 season with a clean sweep at pre-season testing. With an entry list of 61 drivers, VMS concluded the weekend with the four fastest cars. Toni Breidinger secured the fastest time of the weekend with her VMS teammates Amber Balcaen, Jesse Love,...
JRM Helps Commemorate BRANDT’s 70th Anniversary Celebration
BRANDT Professional Agriculture and JR Motorsports today announced that Justin Allgaier, driver of the No. 7 Camaro, will commemorate the 70th anniversary of BRANDT with a special platinum paint scheme in the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 18). Founded in 1953 in central Illinois, BRANDT...
DAYTONA 500 Grandstand Seating, Camping Sold Out for 65th Running of NASCAR’s Season Opener
When NASCAR throws the green flag for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500, it will be in front of a packed house as Daytona International Speedway today announced all grandstand seating and camping is sold out for the NASCAR Cup Series opener. The sellout is the eighth consecutive for The Great American Race.
DIRTcar Pro Late Model Talent Expected for Volusia's Sunshine Nationals
The biggest Crate Late Model bash of the winter racing season is here. The fourth annual DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals hits Volusia Speedway Park this Wednesday to Saturday, Jan. 18-21, with a jam-packed field of talent expected in the DIRTcar Pro Late Model division. It’s an all-new format for the Pro...
Two-Time Indianapolis 500 Winner Takuma Sato Signs with Chip Ganassi Racing
Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will join Chip Ganassi Racing in 2023 to pilot the No. 11 Honda in oval competition, while Marcus Armstrong will drive the road and street course races. Sato brings more than two decades of experience racing at the highest level of the sport to...
Pastrana Aims for Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing
23XI Racing announced today that the team will field a third car for the Daytona 500 with racing legend Travis Pastrana set to drive the No. 67 Black Rifle Coffee Company Toyota Camry TRD. The race will be Pastrana’s inaugural entry in the NASCAR Cup Series and his third time in a stock car at Daytona International Speedway, where he finished 10th in the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener. Eric Phillips will serve as crew chief for the No. 67 team.
Season Class Preview: Tower Faces Tough LMP2 Competition
One of the most alluring things about the upcoming 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season is the level of competition in all categories. And the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class does not disappoint. From new teams boasting stellar driver lineups to perennial championship contenders, this year features the kind...
Fast Cars and Hollywood Stars at ARCA Menards Series Pre-race Practice at Daytona
It was fast cars and Hollywood stars in the annual ARCA Menards Series pre-season pre-race practice at Daytona International Speedway which concluded on Saturday. The two days of on-track activity saw 61 drivers and 37 different cars on the racetrack. The Venturini Motorsports team led the way, sweeping the top...
Season Class Preview: GTD Prepares for Bountiful Battle
Statistically speaking, GT Daytona (GTD) is the toughest class to win in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, if anything because there is simply more competition to overcome. GTD boasts the largest field in the WeatherTech Championship, with at least expected 17 fulltime entries and a bumper crop of 24 cars for the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona.
NASCAR Drivers Will Pedal for Medals at Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
A NASCAR first will occur on Sunday, Feb. 5. The sanctioning body announced today that the top-three finishers in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals. The medal ceremony will take place on a podium in Victory Lane, which is located beneath...
Cadillac aims to make noise at the Roar
Before the aggressive and distinctively Cadillac V-LMDh rounds into view, the unmistakable throaty sound is its calling card. Authentic American V8. Cadillac, the only LMDh manufacturer with a naturally aspirated engine, will seek to build on its legacy of success in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona -- the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season and introduction of the hybrid race cars in the Grand Touring Prototype class.
Eastern Motorsport Press Association Holds 50th Convention
In keeping with its goal of providing information, education and entertainment, the Eastern Motorsport Press Association (EMPA) celebrated motorsports at the Genetti Best Western Plus Hotel and Convention Center in Wilkes-Barre, PA this past weekend. While in its 54th year of existence, members and supporters gathered for the organization’s 50th convention.
Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco Continue Longstanding Partnership with Front Row Motorsports
For the 11th consecutive season, the leading travel stop network and the leading service center for the trucking industry, Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, will partner with Front Row Motorsports (FRM). Love’s Travel Stops will be the featured partner of the No. 34 Ford Mustang with 2021 Daytona 500 champion, Michael McDowell. Speedco will be the cornerstone supporter of the No. 38 Ford F-150 team with 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) champion, Zane Smith.
Binks Motorsports Races to C-Feature in First Chili Bowl Nationals
Binks Motorsports made its Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire debut over the last week. Piloting the Champion Parts entries was Chili Bowl rookie Darin Naida and defending Silver Crown Champion Kody Swanson. After a week of preliminary qualifying nights and one day of rising through the ladder to get to the championship race, Binks Motorsports made it up to the C-feature where its hunt for the Golden Driller ended.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0