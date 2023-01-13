Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Lamar County man arrested for shooting woman in vehicle
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators have arrested a Lamar County man in relation to a shooting that occurred in Vernon on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say 50-year-old Michael D. Gardner was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident on Tower Road in Vernon. The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
wtva.com
Mother seeking answers after deadly officer-involved shooting in Lamar County
VERNON, Ala. (WTVA) - The State of Alabama continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that ultimately left one person dead. The shooting happened Friday morning, Jan. 13 on County Road 10 in Lamar County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), it happened after a Vernon Police pursuit. ALEA...
wtva.com
Mother faces charges in death of 5-year-old
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — We now know the name of the child whose death over the weekend triggered a police investigation. Family members identified him as Kaleb Bogan, 5, through a GoFundMe account they created to cover funeral expenses. Tupelo Police later confirmed officers arrested the child's mother Brianna...
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
wcbi.com
Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County. Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did...
wtva.com
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
wcbi.com
Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
wcbi.com
Citizen helps Columbus police catch burglary in progress
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A sharp-eyed citizen helped Columbus Police make a quick arrest in a burglary case. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Columbus Police were called to a burglary in progress on Alabama Street. A neighbor had called 911 to report suspicious activity. When police got there, the...
wtva.com
Lee County Library unveiled new bookmobile
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Library unveiled its new bookmobile on Tuesday. The new bookmobile is capable of holding more than 1,500 books. The vehicle also has an accessibility lift for handicapped individuals. Library Director Jeff Tomlinson credited the help of the City of Tupelo, Lee County, Friends...
wtva.com
Martin Gottwald elected sheriff in Lamar County, Ala.
VERNON, Ala. (WTVA) - A veteran of the Lamar County Sheriff's Office is now at the head after a successful election run. Martin Gottwald joined the Lamar County Sheriff's Office in 1998 working for former sheriff Terry Perkins after a 20-year-stint in the U.S. Airforce. In 2014, Gottwald made it...
5-year-old’s death under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tupelo police are investigating the death of a five-year-old. Police said they responded to a home on Gun Club Road around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. They discovered the five-year-old had died. Detectives said they are in the early stages of the investigation. The child has not been identified. Anyone […]
wtva.com
Home Depot donates materials and volunteers to improve Plantersville park
PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A little help from Home Depot is bringing improvements to a popular park in Plantersville. Dozens of Home Depot employees met volunteers at Grant Wuichet Park where they worked on building benches, painting and a new handicap-accessible deck. Employee Jacob Pounds said the work was done...
wtva.com
Lowndes County man arrested after drive-by shooting
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drive-by shooting incident led to the arrest of Billy Bowen. The Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital after a victim stated he was involved in a vehicle accident in the area of Highway 182 East and Lehmberg Road. The victim said...
Mississippi man accused of stealing fiber optic cable, causing thousands in damage
A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fiber optic cable that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage and the interruption of service to thousands of customers. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that Jeffrey D. Anderson, 53, of Tupelo, has been charged...
wtva.com
Starkville board of aldermen avoids vote on curbside recycling
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - After the last aldermen meeting of January, those hoping to see the return of curbside recycling in "Mississippi's College Town" will just have to wait. The issue is being championed by Students for a Sustainable Campus, a Mississippi State student organization that promotes and seeks to...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Corinth Police Arrest Woman On Drug Charges
A woman was arrested by the Corinth Police Department after a traffic stop on January 8. 40-year-old Kandis Murphy was taken into custody after a traffic stop. Murphy was driving and she had a passenger in the car named Jason Parrish. The officers realized both of them had active warrants...
wcbi.com
One person injured in Vernon shooting, sent to Columbus hospital
VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting today in Vernon. The shooting happened off Tower Road. We are told one person is being detained in the investigation. The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital. No information has been released about the incident, which is...
wtva.com
Volunteers spent MLK Day of Service at trail clean-up
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Several individuals spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day cleaning up a public trail in Tupelo. Volunteers racked leaves and picked up trash at the Beech Springs Pavilion and Bike Campground along the Natchez Trace Parkway. Dan Kerber is a park ranger with the Natchez Trace Parkway...
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
Comments / 6