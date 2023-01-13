Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Expect a large police presence Wednesday near Douglas and Rock
Police will be conducting exercises near Douglas and Rock for much of the day.
Police working to ID body of man found in Kansas creek
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a creek in Wichita. Just after 10:30a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a submersion call around Hillside Ave and 28th Street North, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. First responders arrived on the scene and located a man believed to be in his twenties unconscious in the creek. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Victims identified in fatal Reno County fire
Reno County Emergency Management has released the names of the two victims who died in a house fire in Arlington, Kansas, Saturday night.
Kan. woman charged for leaving children home where fire started
SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas woman accused of leaving her children alone at home where a fire started has made a court appearance. According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, 24-year-old Dekilah Sellers was charged with three counts of child endangerment. Just before 1p.m. Dec. 21, police were dispatched...
Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men
Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
Early Monday wreck south of Salina injures 2; 1 driver arrested
Two people were injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 135 south of Salina early Monday morning. A black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jeremy Cleghorn, 37, of Moyers, Okla., was southbound on I-135 when a red 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Dakota Collins, 32, of Lindsborg, came up behind the SUV and attempted to pass it. The right front corner of the Camry struck the left rear corner of the Santa Fe, causing the SUV to go off the west side of the roadway and roll several times, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Hutchinson man arrested in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose
The Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) has arrested a man on suspicion of distributing fentanyl to someone who died of an overdose.
Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says
The accident happened just south of Fredonia.
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
Wichita woman killed in southeast Kansas crash
An 18-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash on Monday in Wilson County.
2 seriously injured in north Wichita when a truck crashes into a tree
Rescue crews found a damaged pickup truck resting in a tree with two occupants trapped inside.
Kansas teen dies in head-on crash
WILSON COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 3p.m. Monday in Wilson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Nissan Maxima driven by Taylor Chrisman, 18, Wichita, was eastbound on U.S. 400 one mile south of Fredonia. The Nissan crossed the center line and struck the front...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 17
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME:Burke, Ebony Renee; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Probation Violation. NAME:...
WPD: Suspect shot after attacking employees at downtown Wichita gas station
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man from Wichita. WPD said officers responded to a Jump Start gas station located in the 700 block of North Broadway around 1:25 a.m., Sunday. WPD said officers located the suspect with...
Truck leaves K-254 in north Wichita and lands with back end in tree, images show
The driver and passenger were still hospitalized Tuesday morning.
The Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center has an autopsy backlog. It’s partly due to fentanyl.
The growing fentanyl presence in Wichita is creating a backlog at Sedgwick County's Regional Forensic Science Center. The center conducts autopsies and identifies illicit drugs for law enforcement. But in recent years, the influx of cases has increased substantially, in part due to fentanyl. From 2019 to 2021, the number...
Restaurant inspections: Roaches, stagnant water, foul smell, no sneeze guard in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
2 killed in south central Kansas house fire
Two people were killed in an Arlington, Kansas, house fire Saturday night.
58th anniversary of the KC-135 Stratotanker crash in north Wichita
Today marks the 58th anniversary of the 1965 crash of the KC-135 Stratotanker in the Piatt neighborhood in north Wichita.
Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition
(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
