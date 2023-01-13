ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

Police working to ID body of man found in Kansas creek

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a creek in Wichita. Just after 10:30a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a submersion call around Hillside Ave and 28th Street North, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. First responders arrived on the scene and located a man believed to be in his twenties unconscious in the creek. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. woman charged for leaving children home where fire started

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas woman accused of leaving her children alone at home where a fire started has made a court appearance. According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, 24-year-old Dekilah Sellers was charged with three counts of child endangerment. Just before 1p.m. Dec. 21, police were dispatched...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men

Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Early Monday wreck south of Salina injures 2; 1 driver arrested

Two people were injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 135 south of Salina early Monday morning. A black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jeremy Cleghorn, 37, of Moyers, Okla., was southbound on I-135 when a red 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Dakota Collins, 32, of Lindsborg, came up behind the SUV and attempted to pass it. The right front corner of the Camry struck the left rear corner of the Santa Fe, causing the SUV to go off the west side of the roadway and roll several times, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas teen dies in head-on crash

WILSON COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 3p.m. Monday in Wilson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Nissan Maxima driven by Taylor Chrisman, 18, Wichita, was eastbound on U.S. 400 one mile south of Fredonia. The Nissan crossed the center line and struck the front...
WILSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 17

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME:Burke, Ebony Renee; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Probation Violation. NAME:...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition

(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
