Clearwater, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota woman charged with arson, attempted murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly setting an occupied house on fire New Year’s Eve, police say. Andrea Allen, 35, was arrested Jan. 5 by Sarasota Police Tuesday and charged with five counts of attempted murder while engaged in arson. Investigators...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police investigating after 2 schools buses shot at with BB gun

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating after two Manatee County School District school buses were shot into with a BB gun. The Bradenton Police Department has secured the two BB guns used in the incidents and say there is no threat to students who ride the bus.
BRADENTON, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials say argument possibly led to apparent murder-suicide in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An argument possibly led to an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida. In a news release, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday around 2 p.m., deputies were called out to 1825 Stancel Drive in an unincorporated part of Clearwater about a shooting involving a man and a woman. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 70, dead. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.
CLEARWATER, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead in Parrish

Manatee County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the death of a 39-year-old Parrish man who was found dead Sunday morning not far from his Cottage Hill Avenue home. Justin Darr was a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch. A Sheriff's Office release said the...
PARRISH, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man faces exposure charges

A Homosassa man is facing a stalking charge and two counts of exposure of sexual organs. On Jan. 4, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Walmart at 6885 S. US 19 about a trespassing complaint, according to the arrest records of Juan Josue Ballagas Irizarry, 45.
HOMOSASSA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco shines spotlight on evil of human trafficking

Human trafficking and modern-day slavery are problems that people tend to think wouldn’t happen where they live, but the Pasco County Commission wants the community to know that those crimes do happen locally, and they need the public’s help to combat them. The board passed a resolution during...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Justin Darr’s neighborhood are coming to terms with the news the 39-year-old school teacher was found dead last weekend. Darr’s body was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Darr was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

