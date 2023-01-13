Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious InjuryOnlyHomersTampa, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Did Tom Brady Just Play His Last Game?OnlyHomersTampa, FL
Unique Dental Office in Tampa Features Animal Fostering Discounts, Massage Chairs, Whitening Lounge & MoreUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota woman charged with arson, attempted murder
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly setting an occupied house on fire New Year’s Eve, police say. Andrea Allen, 35, was arrested Jan. 5 by Sarasota Police Tuesday and charged with five counts of attempted murder while engaged in arson. Investigators...
St. Pete police: Woman driving with children in car arrested after deadly DUI crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was arrested Monday evening after causing a deadly crash while driving impaired, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Officers explain at around 7:30 p.m., 37-year-old Ieasha Boyd was driving a silver BMW with a 12-year-old and a 5-year-old child inside. When approaching...
Pasco County teen arrested for threatening school on social media, deputies say
A 13-year-old high school student was arrested Tuesday after making a threat on social media toward a school in Pasco County, according to authorities.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police investigating after 2 schools buses shot at with BB gun
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating after two Manatee County School District school buses were shot into with a BB gun. The Bradenton Police Department has secured the two BB guns used in the incidents and say there is no threat to students who ride the bus.
Mother, 2 children critically injured after darting in front of SUV in Lakeland, police say
A mother and her two children were seriously injured in Lakeland Sunday night when police say they darted into the path of an oncoming SUV and were struck by the vehicle, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
Hit-and-run: Brooksville woman left to die on side of road after crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Hernando County and left the scene.
Drug house shut down in St. Pete, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said ran a drug house in St. Petersburg.
Officials say argument possibly led to apparent murder-suicide in Florida
CLEARWATER, Fla. — An argument possibly led to an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida. In a news release, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday around 2 p.m., deputies were called out to 1825 Stancel Drive in an unincorporated part of Clearwater about a shooting involving a man and a woman. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 70, dead. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.
Two Students Arrested After Gun Found at Lakeland Highlands Middle School
Two 13-year-old Lakeland Highlands Middle School students were arrested and charged with several felonies after one of the students was found with a handgun on school grounds the first week of January. A report from Lakeland Highlands Middle School Resource Officer Cedrick Holton, a Lakeland Police officer, showed that a...
Missing Manatee County gym teacher found dead nearly a week after disappearing
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old Bradenton gym teacher was found dead Sunday morning after being missing for a week, according to an update from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Justin Darr was found not far from his home in Parrish. The cause of death is still...
New Port Richey Man Killed When He Crashes Motorcycle Into Car
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A New Port Richey man was killed in a crash that happened on Monday around 11:15 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a car was stopped, eastbound, on Broadmoor Drive at the intersection of Rowan Road. The New Port
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead in Parrish
Manatee County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the death of a 39-year-old Parrish man who was found dead Sunday morning not far from his Cottage Hill Avenue home. Justin Darr was a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch. A Sheriff's Office release said the...
10NEWS
Bradenton gym teacher found dead 1 week after reportedly missing
Deputies said Justin Darr was found not far from his home in Parrish. The cause of death is still unknown.
‘Is the house going to sink?’: Dangerous hole outside Pasco mobile home fixed after residents turn to 8 On Your Side
"Down she went!" Debra recalled. "One leg was down in the hole and the other leg wasn't."
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man faces exposure charges
A Homosassa man is facing a stalking charge and two counts of exposure of sexual organs. On Jan. 4, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Walmart at 6885 S. US 19 about a trespassing complaint, according to the arrest records of Juan Josue Ballagas Irizarry, 45.
Missing teen found dead in Clearwater wooded area
An 18-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on Jan. 5 was found dead in a wooded area Friday, according to public safety officials.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco shines spotlight on evil of human trafficking
Human trafficking and modern-day slavery are problems that people tend to think wouldn’t happen where they live, but the Pasco County Commission wants the community to know that those crimes do happen locally, and they need the public’s help to combat them. The board passed a resolution during...
fox13news.com
Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
fox13news.com
1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
Mysuncoast.com
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Justin Darr’s neighborhood are coming to terms with the news the 39-year-old school teacher was found dead last weekend. Darr’s body was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Darr was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish.
Comments / 0